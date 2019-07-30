GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Condition Improvement Triggers Losses

Corn for December delivery fell 1.4% to $4.21 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, as traders reacted to an improvement in the U.S. corn crop condition by getting out of their long positions.

Wheat for September delivery fell 1.2% at $4.97 1/4 a bushel.

Soybeans for November delivery fell 0.8% to $8.96 3/4 a bushel.

Ohio Farmers Face Lean Year, Hard Decisions After Spring Floods -- Update

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio -- American farmers are reeling after unrelenting rain delayed planting across the Midwest while trade battles continue to drag down exports and crop prices. Now, the prospect of another lean year is spreading farmers' pain to the agricultural suppliers, traders and food makers that depend on them.

Wood County, south of Toledo in Ohio's northwestern corner, is usually among the state's biggest crop-producing areas. This summer, it is among the Farm Belt's hardest hit. About 131,000 acres lay unplanted this month, nearly half the county's total, according to estimates from the county's Farm Service Agency. Only one in five cornfields has a crop growing.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Bayer Warns on Crop Weakness as Roundup Plaintiffs Rise -- Update

BERLIN -- Bayer AG warned that severe weather impacting its crop-science division could strain its ability to hit full-year sales targets, adding to fresh concerns about the company's troubled acquisition of Monsanto last year.

The German chemical and pharmaceutical giant is grappling with the effects of what analysts say has been one of the worst crop planting seasons in the U.S. on record.

Crop Conditions Report Doesn't Change Outlook Ahead of WASDE -- Market Talk

09:00 ET - Monday's crop conditions report from the USDA, which showed a 1% improvement in corn crop conditions and no change to soybeans, will likely move the needle little ahead of the USDA's next WASDE report -- scheduled for August 12. This report will contain an updated acreage report following the outcry over June's numbers, which the grains market is anxiously awaiting. "The CBOT has been trading in range and I don't see why we should break out either way ahead of the Aug 12 WASDE," says Craig Turner of Daniels Trading. Grains futures on the CBOT were largely down overnight. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Algerian Tender Test of Demand for EU Wheat -- Market Talk

0936 GMT - Algeria is seeking offers in an international wheat tender that the country's grains agency launched on Sunday, traders say. In its most recent tender, on July 2, OAIC bought 480,000 tons of wheat from France, Romania and the Baltics, according to price-reporting agency AgriCensus. Algeria is the largest buyer of EU wheat, importing 5.1 million tons in the 2018-19 marketing year, and its purchases will need to be strong in order to avoid oversupply in France this season. Consultancy Agritel says the French wheat harvest is progressing quickly and that the quality of the crop is relatively high, adding that wheat exports have been subdued in the first month of the new marketing year. (joe.wallace@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Fall Over 3% for Second Day -- Market Talk

16:00 ET - October hog futures on the CME closed down 3.2% to 74 cents per pound -- partially due to traders squaring their books ahead of the end of the month, but also because of signs that the recent run-up in cash prices looks to be slowing down. "The close was disappointing as the market caught a big wave of selling in the last 10 minutes of trading," says Craig VanDyke of Top Third Ag Marketing. The USDA National Daily Direct cash hog price fell 21 cents lower this morning. Meanwhile, October live cattle futures dropped 0.3% to $1.09075 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)