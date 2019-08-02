Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/02
490.75 USc   +3.15%
05:47pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:14pWheat Leads Bounce in Grains Futures
DJ
12:37pU.S. cows and pigs gorge on bakery rolls, pet food as corn prices surge
RE
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

08/02/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Leads Bounce in Grains Futures

Wheat for September delivery rose 3.2% to $ 4.90 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday as markets found their footing after President Trump's tweet Thursday derailed future prices. Weakening Dollar: Wheat futures responded to the slight weakness of the U.S. dollar over the past two days. The strength of the dollar has been an obstacle in U.S. wheat being able to compete for business overseas against other players like Russia. Given recent weakness in U.S. grain export sales, some relief from the strong dollar is beneficial for all grains.

Tariff Fight Costs China Spot as Top U.S. Trading Partner

WASHINGTON--Escalating tariff disputes between Washington and Beijing cost China its position as the U.S.'s top trading partner in the first half of the year, as exports and imports between the two largest economies fell sharply.

U.S. imports from China fell 12% in the first six months of 2019 from a year earlier, while exports fell 19%, the Commerce Department said Friday in a monthly trade report. The total value of bilateral goods trade with China, at $271.04 billion in the first half of the year, fell short of that with Canada and with Mexico for the first time since 2005. Mexico is now the U.S.'s top trading partner.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Grain Traders Watching USD to Gauge Ags Position In Export Market -- Market Talk

09:12 ET - Grain traders following the CBOT are paying an extra amount of attention to the U.S. dollar in the wake of disappointing export sales reports and new tariffs levied by the U.S. and China this week. The ICE dollar index has been on the rise since late June, and grain traders attribute weakness in export sales to dollar strength. However, with the dollar trading down for the second consecutive day, relief may come for U.S. grain exports--particularly wheat, which has been losing out to wheat from Russia and the Ukraine in recent weeks. A continued slide in the U.S. dollar could mitigate negative effects from the tariffs, says Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

U.S. Signs Agreement Allowing More Beef Into EU

WASHINGTON--President Trump cheered an agreement to open the European Union to more U.S. beef exports during a White House event Friday.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer signed the deal one day after the latest round of trade negotiations between the U.S. and China failed to reach an agreement. Mr. Trump responded with a threat to impose a 10% tariff next month on $300 billion in Chinese goods. Many of Mr. Trump's top advisers opposed the move.

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Finish Friday On Down Note -- Market Talk

14:59 ET - Despite starting the session Friday on a positive note, both hogs and cattle finish down by the end of the day. October hogs futures on the CME fall 2.6% to 65.725 cents per pound--with the contract finishing the week down 16%. October live cattle, meanwhile, loses 0.8% at $1.07825 per pound, slightly outside the $1.08 to $1.10 per pound range that the contract has finished most days between for roughly the past month. A trade agreement allowing more U.S. beef into the EU, 35,000 tons annually, appeared to have little effect on the fortunes of the cattle contract today. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

