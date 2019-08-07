GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Leads Rally After Grains Spend Most of Day Lower

Wheat for September delivery rose 0.9% to $ 4.88 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, recovering late in the session as indications of drier weather forecasts spurred buying action. Corn for December delivery rose 0.4% to $4.14 a bushel. Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.1% at $8.66 3/4 a bushel.

Wheat was the leader in gains and losses on the CBOT for the entire session - dropping as much as 8.5 cents per pound on news of a growing French wheat crop before rising in reaction to indications that U.S. weather will stay dry. Dry weather also informed corn's movement, leading to the sentiment that wheat was following corn.

Grain Traders Protest Looser GMO Crop Rules -- Market Talk

10:20 ET - Trade groups representing grain-trading giants like Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge and Louis Dreyfus push back on the Trump administration's proposal to loosen regulations for approving new genetically engineered crops. Farm commodity traders support biotech crops in general, but warn that speeding new varieties to market--before major crop-importing countries grant their own approvals--could lead those countries to block imports of US crops, snarling global trade flows. It's happened before: In late 2013 China blocked US corn after detecting unapproved GMO varieties, costing grain companies hundreds of millions of dollars. The Trump administration's June proposal "risks undermining consumer acceptance and international regulatory recognition of APHIS's regulatory oversight," say officials from the National Grain and Feed Association and other agribusinessgroups. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

China Deals 'Body Blow' to Struggling U.S. Farm Belt

The U.S. Farm Belt braced for deeper pain from the escalating trade battle between the world's two biggest economies after China said it would suspend all imports of U.S. agricultural goods.

China's move will affect farmers raising fuzzy green soybean pods in Illinois, milking cows in California and feeding hogs in North Carolina, all of whom have seen business suffer as a result of tariffs that Chinese officials implemented last year.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

US Sets Another Record for Wettest 12-Month Period -- Market Talk

11:53 ET - The contiguous US has again set the record for the wettest 12 months on record, with the 12 months between August 2018 and July 2019 setting a new record of average precipitation at 37.73 inches, says the NOAA. It is the fourth month in a row that a new record has been set for wettest 12 months. However, the NOAA says, average precipitation in July was 2.69 inches, which is .09 inches less than the seasonal average. Farmers in July said that they've had difficulties with their crops due to the now-dry conditions in the Midwest, adding pain to what was already a tough planting season. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Finishes Higher on Less-Volatile Day -- Market Talk

15:22 ET - Volatility calmed down Wednesday after big swings on Monday and Tuesday. October lean hog futures on the CME finished trading up 3.5% to 66.85 cents per pound, a smaller move than in the last two days. "Futures have been at a strong discount to cash and this started to shift, which brought us higher futures," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "A simple recovery from over-sold indications aided futures as well." October live cattle futures also finished higher, up 0.2% to $1.0645 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)