GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Leads Grains Amid Dry Weather Stress

Wheat for September delivery rose 2.1% to $4.98 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, with drier weather forecasts spurring investment funds to cover short positions. Soybeans for November delivery rose 1.9% to $8.83 a bushel. Corn for December delivery rose 1% at $4.18 1/2 a bushel.

Dry conditions in the Midwest is stressing corn and soybeans, but milder temperatures are limiting this stress. "CBOT trade with corn, soybeans and wheat [rose] on a combination of the market adding weather premium to price amid active fund buying," said AgResource. Traders say that farmers in areas significantly slowed down by wet weather in the spring are concerned that early frosts could derail any progress they've made with their plants.

Kraft Heinz Adds $1.2 Billion Impairment Charge as Brands Wither--3rd Update

Kraft Heinz Co. reported falling sales and wrote down the value of its brands again, reflecting operational missteps as well as the enormous pressure on food giants to improve their products as consumers gravitate to newer alternatives.

Chicago-based Kraft Heinz said on Thursday that it had booked charges reducing the values of its assets by $1.22 billion for the first six months of its fiscal year. That included $744 million related to businesses including international divisions and its U.S. refrigerated foods unit, along with $474 million in declining value reflecting the company's lower stock price.

The maker of Oscar Mayer hot dogs, Heinz ketchup and Kraft macaroni and cheese said its net sales fell 5% in the first half of this year compared with the first two quarters of 2018 to $12.37 billion. Organic sales, which exclude currency fluctuations and the impact of deals, dropped about 2%.

Corteva Shuffles Seeds in Tough Farming Year -- Market Talk

10:02 ET - Corteva and other crop seed suppliers have had to contend with lower sales and returns after springtime rains prevented many farmers from planting, but BMO analysts say DowDuPont's former agricultural unit is making moves to prevent inventories from building up. Corteva saw soybean supplies building early in the year, with farmers favoring corn, and directed some of its lower-quality seeds toward processing, BMO says. After farmers returned corn seed that couldn't be planted, Corteva is banking it for potential sale next year, since the company's own US seed product will likely produce less corn given the weather problems. Corteva expects the US seed market generally to decline 2% this year, with pesticides down 1%. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Grain Market Gears Up for Bullish WASDE -- Market Talk

14:40 ET - While weather was a factor in grain trading on the CBOT today, also affecting prices were expectations for Monday's WASDE report from the USDA. Market participants appear to expect positive news out of. However, the report may need to release blockbuster news in order to trigger a sustained rally, says Arlan Suderman of INTL FCStone. "A bullish surprise would be expected to trip computer buying, but sustaining that rally takes conviction, and that conviction will need a stronger flow of sustained supportive data," says Suderman. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Corn Export Sales Miss Mark -- Market Talk

09:02 ET - Export sales of corn through the week ending August 1 come in light, totaling only 239,600 metric tons. Traders surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires had expected sales of anywhere from 300,000 tons to 700,000 tons. Meanwhile, soybean sales totaled 420,000 tons, meeting trader expectations on the back of new sales to China--including a sales of 290,500 tons of 2019/20 crop to "unknown destinations," which often ends up being China. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Finish Higher on Strong Cash Markets -- Market Talk

15:56 ET - Both lean hog and live cattle futures notch an uptick on the CME, fueled by spot cash prices that have been trading higher than futures, particularly on the hog side. "Livestock futures were mostly higher today as that market tried to gain on strong cash markets," Karl Setzer of AgriVisor says. "Livestock futures have been trading at a discount to the cash and this needs to correct." October hog futures finished at 67.875 cents a pound, up 1.5%, while October cattle gain 0.3% at $1.0675. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)