GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Climb as Traders Anticipate Dry Weather

Soybeans for November delivery rose 1% to $8.91 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, with forecasts of drier weather next week expected to hinder nascent soybean crops. Poor Beans: Forecasts of dry weather after a wet spring aren't good for the U.S. soybean crop, analysts said. The saturated soil earlier this year hurt soybeans' ability to grow healthy roots, said Dave Marshall of First Choice Commodities. "The perception is that the root systems might not be as developed as we'd want them to be," Mr. Marshall said. Traders are positioning for a reduced soybean crop after the weather whiplash.

Arcadia Shares Continue Soaring After USDA Approval for Drought-Tolerant Soybeans

Arcadia Biosciences shares more than doubled to $4.40 after Verdeca, a joint venture between Arcadia and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp, said it completed the regulatory review process and received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its HB4 drought tolerant soybeans.

Trump Casts Doubt on Next Round of China Talks

WASHINGTON -- President Trump raised the possibility that trade talks with China could break off again, causing stocks to fall.

In comments to reporters on Friday, Mr. Trump indicated the U.S. was prepared for the talks to be canceled. They were tentatively set to take place in Washington next month.

"We'll see whether or not we keep our meeting in September. If we do, that's fine. If we don't, that's fine. But it's time that somebody does what we're doing," he said, referring to tariffs and other measures the U.S. has taken against China over trade.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Grain Traders Continue to Focus on WASDE -- Market Talk

10:32 ET - Volume on the CBOT is expected to stay light today as many traders are waiting until after Monday's WASDE from the USDA to execute any trading plays. "Traders and producers have no idea of what USDA will release on crop sizes amid the harvested acres resurvey and the use of satellites in the analysis of yield," says AgResource. "Amid the broad uncertainty of the report, traders are just heading to the sidelines and adjusting their exposure downward." Dry weather is serving to push prices higher on what little volume there is, with September wheat leading the charge up 0.8%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Corn Crop Problems Could Lead to Higher Prices -- Barrons.com

The corn crop looks set to go from bad to worse, which should boost prices of the grain.

The combination of a weather-related planting delay, lower-than-forecast crop yields, and the probability of fall frost could conspire to produce double-digit gains in futures prices.

"I think we could see a rally to new highs by the end of the year," says Shawn Hackett, president of Boca Raton, Fla.-based Hackett Financial Advisors.

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Tread Water to Finish Week -- Market Talk

15:41 ET - Lean-hog and live-cattle futures finish the week not much changed from where they started. Hogs cap the week 7.3% higher, but only after hog futures plummeted in reaction to the Chinese devaluation of the yuan. Had the price not tanked over the weekend, then hogs would have only risen 1.9% this week. Meanwhile, live cattle fell 0.6% for the week. For the day, hog futures were down 1.3% to 66.975 cents per pound, while cattle was unchanged at $1.0675 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)