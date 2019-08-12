GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn, Wheat Prices Fall on USDA Report

Corn and wheat prices fell after a government report forecast higher agricultural plantings and production than anticipated.

The U.S. Agriculture Department estimated in a monthly report that 90 million acres of corn were planted by farmers this year -- greater than market expectations, traders said.

Corn futures for December delivery fell on Monday by 6% after the report's release and recently dropped below $4 a bushel for the first time since May. November soybeans declined 1.5%, while September wheat lost 6.4%.

US Grain Stockpiles for 2019/20 Corn and Wheat Grow -- Market Talk

12:17 ET - Stockpiles of US grains for the 2019/20 marketing year grew this month, according to Monday's WASDE. Inventories of 2019/20 corn are projected to be 2.181B bushels, up from 2.01B bushels in July. Soybeans are projected to total 755M bushels, down from 795M last month and wheat totaled 1.01B bushels, up from 1B in July's report. Concerns about export demand have been rife in grains markets due to trade tensions between the US and other trade partners, making grain inventories an important indicator for grain demand. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

China Still a Destination for US Soybeans -- Market Talk

11:37 ET - Despite reports that China has ordered its state buyers to no longer purchase US agricultural products, USDA data shows that the country is still a top destination for the US, particularly soybeans. According to the USDA grain export inspection report, 944,238 metric tons of soybeans were inspected, with nearly half being sent to China. This week's total falls within trader forecasts, as does the 688,978 tons of wheat and 703,183 tons of corn inspected for delivery. The news has had little effect on grains futures today, as most traders are waiting until after today's WASDE report from the USDA to make moves. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

USDA Estimates 19.2M Acres Swamped by Rain, Flooding --Market Talk

13:23 ET - The USDA's Farm Service Agency figures 19.3 million acres of farmland went unplanted this year thanks to overflowing rivers and rain-soaked fields, a long-awaited estimate that surpasses many analysts' projections and easily tops the 11 million acres farmers claimed as unplantable in 2011. The total acreage seeking prevented planting insurance coverage is nearly the size of South Carolina, with Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Arkansas, Ohio and South Dakota each claiming more than 1 million affected acres. Corn futures prices drop nevertheless as the USDA estimates a smaller-than-expected hit to overall production this year. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Managed Money Pulling Out of Long Grains Positions -- Market Talk

08:41 ET - Today's WASDE report from the USDA, due out at noon Eastern time, may determine if the recent trend of managed money pulling out of their long positions on grains will continue. According to Friday's Commitment of Traders report from the CFTC, which covers data through August 6, managed money funds were generally existing their long positions on corn, soybeans or wheat, although grains generally maintained a net long position. Corn saw the biggest decrease, with 17,399 long contracts being closed as of last week. However, corn has maintained a net long of 68,086 contracts. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Fertilizer Makers Drop on Robust USDA Corn Projection --Market Talk

12:25 ET - Despite nearly nonstop rain that kept farmers from planting crops across stretches of the US Corn Belt, the USDA sees production falling 4% from last year, a smaller decline than some traders anticipated. That dents shares of fertilizer makers CF Industries and Mosaic, which investors had bet would benefit from a shorter 2019 corn crop--setting up both companies for a big corn planting in 2020, and higher grain prices. CF is down 3% after the USDA's report and Mosaic falls 5.3%. Nutrien, another fertilizer supplier, declines 2.5%. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Finishes Lower, Hogs Lose Most of Gains -- Market Talk

15:25 ET - October cattle futures on the CME maintain their downward movement, finishing limit-down 2.8% lower at $1.0375 per pound. The move lower happened this morning, in reaction to a fire at Tyson Foods' slaughter facility in Kansas which is expected to hit cattle prices--as the plant was responsible for roughly 5% of US beef production. Meanwhile, October lean hogs, after starting the day nearly 3% higher, give back most of its gains, closing up only 0.2% at 67.075 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)