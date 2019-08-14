GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Rout Extends Into Third Day; Ethanol Stockpiles Grow

Corn for December delivery fell 1.7% to $3.70 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, as bearish ethanol supply figures added to the negative sentiment following the recent USDA report. Soybeans for December delivery fell 1.2% to $8.78 a bushel. Wheat for September delivery rose 0.4% to $4.73 3/4 a bushel.

New tariffs between the U.S. and China are still on the table for Sept. 1, just as not as much as originally proposed. President Trump confirmed Wednesday that a 10% tariff on $111 billion in goods will still go into effect, while a 10% tariff on $156 billion of goods won't be put into place until Dec. 15. The new figures seem to signal that tensions haven't eased, which soybean prices reflected Wednesday. "I was going to break both of your arms on September 1 -- now I am only going to break your elbow," is how Chris Krueger of Cowen Washington Research Group characterized the new arrangement.

US Crop Acreage Still Unclear to Grain Market -- Market Talk

09:19 ET - While next week's crop tours should provide some additional details on the condition of US crops, grains traders are still analyzing Monday's WASDE report from the USDA. Many traders remain unconvinced about the data showing 90 million planted corn acres in the US, but that may be explained by farmers simply planting more acres this year -- enough to account for the bad weather of the spring season. "Further analysis of the USDA's acreage data is interesting," Allendale Inc says. "Principle crops 'planted' estimated is at 309.3 million. Add in 19.3 [million acres] in preventive plant and we have total 'intended' acres for 2019 of 328.6 million. That would be 7.1 million higher than last year." Grains on the CBOT posted mixed moves overnight. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Performance Food Revenue Up, But Higher Costs Weigh on Profit

Performance Food Group revenue rose in the company's latest quarter, but profit fell slightly.

The food distributor Wednesday reported sales of $5.9 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter, up 28% compared with the same period a year ago. Analysts predicted $5.58 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Ethanol Hits Five-Year Low as Stocks Rise

Add ethanol to the roster of agricultural commodities piling up in storage across the U.S.

Futures prices for the corn-based fuel are trading at five-year lows after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency exempted many small refineries from blending gasoline and diesel with ethanol. The Energy Information Administration forecast Wednesday that ethanol stockpiles are at 23.9 million barrels, up 4% from the same time last year and 17% since 2016.

Aurora, Hempco Shares Fall After Acquisition Approval

Shares of Aurora Cannabis and Hempco Food and Fiber declined more than 8% to $6.10 and 6% to 53 cents, respectively, after the latter's shareholders approved the company's acquisition by Aurora.

Aurora on June 28 said it would acquire shares of Hempco it didn't already own. Aurora will issue 0.08659 shares for each Hempco share not already owned by Aurora as part of the deal.

THE MARKETS:

Hogs Post Bounce Back, Cattle Falters -- Market Talk

15:43 ET - October lean hog futures on the CME finished the Wednesday session 3.4% higher at 66.775 cents per pound, a solid rebound from the drubbing the price took Tuesday. Demand for pork belly is seen as one support for hog futures. "Bellies continue to run higher which is helping the carcass but with bellies around the 170-180 [dollars per hundredweight] area, we should begin to grow concerned that they could run out of steam," says Jeff French of Top Third Ag Marketing. Meanwhile, October live cattle futures didn't finish Wednesday higher, but at least slowed its rate of decline - with the price falling 0.8% to 98.5 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)