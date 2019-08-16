GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Bounces Ahead of Crop Tour

Corn for December delivery rose 2.6% to $3.80 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, as traders have pivoted their focus to next week's Pro Farmer crop tour to get more insight on 2019/20 crop health. Big selling among managed money investors appears to have subsided ahead of ahead of the Pro Farmer crop tour next week. "It is hard to imagine that the tour is not going to find a lot of yield problems when they get out into the fields, especially for the part of the tour that begins in the eastern Corn Belt," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage.

USDA Announces Large Soybean Export Sale -- Market Talk

09:31 ET - A purchase of 296,500 metric tons worth of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations in September was reported by the USDA Friday. The purchase is for 2019/20 crop. The "unknown destinations" moniker is often used in reference to China, suggesting the possibility that China--which has said it will no longer purchase US agricultural goods--is still buying US products, just under different names. Soybean futures on the CBOT traded up 0.6% overnight, with traders looking for futures to rally once the market opens. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Farmers to Scale Back Machinery Purchases, Deere Says

Deere & Co. provided fresh evidence Friday of weakening conditions in the U.S. manufacturing sector, saying lower demand for U.S. farm commodities is discouraging farmers from buying its machinery.

The Moline, Ill.-based maker of tractors and construction machinery, which reported lower sales for the third quarter, trimmed its forecast for the year. It has struggled to increase sales amid lower commodity prices in recent years that have pulled down farmers' incomes. Now, U.S. farmers are scaling back their purchases as a result of a yearlong trade dispute with China.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Deere Sees Opportunity to Grow with Brazilian Agriculture -- Market Talk

10:38 ET - Brazil looks to be a key area for sales growth going forward, Deere executives say on an earnings call. "Brazilian farmers are seeking to capitalize on increased export opportunities," says Luke Chandler, chief economist for the company. Deere says that it expects the South American market to grow by up to 5%, with corn, soybean, and wheat production in Brazil and Argentina hitting record levels. Many US traders fear ongoing trade tensions between the US and China is allowing Brazil to become China's source of choice for crops, even if a trade deal is eventually reached. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Lagging Crop Year Drags on Deere Earnings -- Market Talk

09:08 ET - Deere's 3Q missed analyst profit estimates, and CEO Samuel Allen says global trade tensions and unfavorable weather at home were the main factor for weakness. "Concerns about export-market access, near-term demand for commodities such as soybeans, and overall crop conditions, have caused many farmers to postpone major equipment purchases," Allen says. US soybean production is projected to slip by 864M bushels from last year, says the USDA--and with the ongoing US-China trade war, soybean exports have been impacted. China cancelled purchase of nearly 500,000 metric tons of US soybeans last week, the USDA said. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Hogs Close Limit Down, Cattle Swings Lower -- Market Talk

15:38 ET - Lean hogs on the CME closed limit down Friday, finishing with a loss of 4.6% at 62 cents per pound. Hog futures have now given back all of their gains from the African swine fever-rally of March and April, with the price falling 34% since hitting a year-high in April. This week alone, hog futures have fallen 6%. "Hogs traded similar to yesterday as we gapped higher on the open and failed hard into the day," says Craig VanDyke of Top Third Ag Marketing. "Today was once again very strange as we had what I would consider a "flash crash" around 11 am [CT]." Meanwhile, cattle futures also fell, falling 0.5% to 98.05 cents per pound. For the week, cattle fell 5.5%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)