GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Futures Fall as Crop Tour Kicks Off, Corn Appears Relatively Healthy

Corn for December delivery fell 1.6% to $3.74 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, as corn crops seen on the Pro Farmer crop tour appear relatively healthy. Soybeans for November delivery fell 1.5% to $8.66 1/2 a bushel. Wheat for September delivery fell 1% to $4.72 1/2 a bushel.

Southern Indiana Corn Looking Young -- Market Talk

12:49 ET - Corn crops in southeastern Indiana surveyed during the 2019 Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour are appearing younger than their Ohio counterparts, suggesting that wet conditions slowed their development down more so than other regions. Yield calculations are thus far below the USDA's last calculation of 169.5 bushels per acre--however in southern Ohio, some fields boasted yields above 200 bushels per acre. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Ohio Soybeans Showing Pods -- Market Talk

08:14 ET - Soybeans in Madison County, Ohio are running behind, showing pods but plants appear short and dry compared to normal for this time of year. Soil moisture in farmland surveyed for the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour 2019 appears to be mostly dry, with small to medium-sized cracks in the soil. Corn, on the other hand, was showing full maturity amid some sighting of disease. The crop tour will continue through Thursday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com)

Hurricane Season May Be Quietest in Decades -- Market Talk

12:14 ET - The six-month Atlantic Hurricane season is off to its slowest start since 2014, and if no big storms suddenly develop it may reach the halfway point as the quietest in decades. The season runs June thru November with an average of 12 named storms. This season has seen just two--a weak Hurricane Barry and even weaker Tropical Storm Andrea. In 2014, a third named storm, Cristobal, didn't form until Aug. 24. and this year with hardly any disturbances currently on the weather radar, it's possible September arrives without a third named storm. The government's NOAA said Aug. 8 that despite the slow start it expects a late-season activity surge that'll make 2019 an "above-normal" season. (dan.molinski@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Hogs Recover Some Lost Ground After Previous Down Week -- Market Talk

16:17 ET - Lean hog futures on the CME perk up, following a week full of steep selloffs. Hog futures rise 3.3% to 64.025 cents per pound. Pushing prices up Monday were optimism about China's continued buying of US pork, mixed with the sentiment that hogs were oversold last week. "Thoughts that easing political issues may lead to more pork exports were also supportive," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. Live cattle futures also inched up, closing up 0.2% at 98.225 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)