WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/20
460 USc   -1.18%
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

08/20/2019 | 05:27pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Corn, Wheat Prices Fall, While Crop Growth Lags

Corn for December delivery fell 1.5% to $3.68 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, as rain hit some growing regions in the Midwest.

Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.2% to $8.68 1/4 a bushel.

Wheat for December delivery fell 1.2% to $4.66 1/2 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Insects Not a Big Issue for Young Crops -- Market Talk

09:27 ET - Insect infestations have not been a big issue for corn crops in Indiana and Ohio, says Brian Grete of Pro Farmer. "Insect pressures [arent] heavy at all," says Grete, who says that crops are looking young, roughly a month behind from normal schedule. The Pro Farmer Crop Tour is running through Thursday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Illinois Corn Yield Drops by Roughly 30 Bushels an Acre -- Market Talk

15:58 ET - Illinois corn yields appear to be roughly 30 bushels per acre lighter than last year, according to preliminary data from Tuesday's leg of the Pro Farmer crop tour, which traveled from Indiana into Illinois. Yields are roughly averaging 160 bushels per acre, down from Pro Farmer's average of 190 bushels in comparable Illinois districts last year. Pro Farmer will release its official data for the day tonight. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Pilgrim's Pride Could Soar on Chicken Demand, Better Margins -- Market Talk

13:05 ET - BMO says it's no longer a question of if, but when, China's African swine fever epidemic will lift the US chicken market, and sees the effect mostly in 2020. Despite US/China trade tension, BMO sees protein demand, particularly in Europe, causing the US to backfill other countries. Analysts also point to a current beef production shortage in the wake of Tyson Foods' beef plant fire, which should further support chicken prices. Besides stronger market fundamentals, BMO says Pilgrim's Pride management is focused on increasing margins, which should become "more appreciated (and contribute to higher valuation) by the market." BMO lifts Pilgrim's Pride to outperform from market perform and its price target to $36 from $31. Shares gain 5.2% to $30.68. (patrick.sheridan@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Rally Continues; Chinese Demand Drives Hogs -- Market Talk

16:52 ET - Lean-hog futures on CME keep rallying, finishing 1.5% higher at 64.975 cents a pound. African swine fever and China's need for pork in the wake of the disease is fueling this move higher. "Chinese pork prices continue to skyrocket and we are at extremely competitive levels globally," says Craig VanDyke of Top Third Ag Marketing. Meanwhile, live cattle also gains 1.8%, finishing at $1 per pound. It's the first time in nearly a week that cattle has traded at the $1 level. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.51% 359.5 End-of-day quote.-1.07%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.11% 136.3 End-of-day quote.-9.59%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.05% 102.15 End-of-day quote.-19.93%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.18% 460 End-of-day quote.-6.46%
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
08/19GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/19Grain Futures Fall as Crop Tour Kicks Off, Corn Appears Relatively Healthy
DJ
08/19USDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Aug 19
DJ
08/19USDA CROP PROGRESS : Winter Wheat Progress-Aug 19
DJ
08/19USDA CROP PROGRESS : Corn Condition/Progress-Aug 19
DJ
08/16GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/16Corn Bounces Ahead of Crop Tour
DJ
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
