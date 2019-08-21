GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn, Soybean Prices Rise as Yields Are Seen Falling

Corn for December delivery rose 0.4% to $3.70 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday.

Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.5% to $8.73 a bushel.

Wheat for December delivery rose 0.3% to $4.68 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Simply Good Foods to Buy Protein-Food Producer for $1 Billion

Simply Good Foods Co., the maker of Atkins-branded food products, is buying a privately held food company for $1 billion.

The companies said Wednesday that Simply Good will acquire Quest Nutrition LLC in an all-cash $1 billion deal that is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

USDA Officials Leave Crop Tour After Death Threat

Officials from the Agriculture Department left an annual crop tour after receiving a death threat against one of its staff members.

Hubert Hamer, an administrator with the USDA's statistical department, said Wednesday that an employee was threatened on the Pro Farmer Crop Tour, a trip across seven Midwestern states this week to estimate the size and health of this year's corn and soybean crops.

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Close Higher, Hogs Inch Lower -- Market Talk

17:08 ET - Cattle futures on the CME closed at $1.00225 a pound, while lean hogs closed down to 63.3 cents a pound. Despite recent woes with the fire at the Tyson Foods plant in Kansas, domestic demand is still good, says Jeff French of Top Third Ag Marketing. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com)