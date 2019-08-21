Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/21
462.5 USc   +0.54%
09:10pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08:31pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:36pCorn, Soybean Prices Rise as Yields Are Seen Falling
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Corn, Soybean Prices Rise as Yields Are Seen Falling

Corn for December delivery rose 0.4% to $3.70 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday. Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.5% to $8.73 a bushel. Wheat for December delivery rose 0.3% to $4.68 a bushel.

Ethanol production dropped this week by 22,000 barrels to 1 million barrels per day, the Energy Information Administration said. Meanwhile, ethanol inventories also fell by 516,000 barrels to 23.4 million barrels.

Traders are more concerned about the decrease in production this week, said Terry Reilly of Futures International, calling the data bearish for U.S. corn futures.

Target Sees Food As Part Of Its Daily Bread -- Market Talk

12:44 ET - Target executives believe food and beverage will be a crucial part of its growth. The company will launch its own private-label food brand, dubbed Good & Gather, next month. About three quarters of its customer baskets have a food item in it, says Brian Cornell on a call with reporters. "Food is really important to our guests," he says. "They tell us that all the time." Target shares surge 20% following better-than-expected 2Q earnings and a raised outlook. (kimberly.chin@wsj.com; mskimberlychin)

Ethanol Data Bearish for Corn -- Market Talk

11:45 ET - Ethanol production dropped this week by 22,000 barrels to 1 million barrels per day, the EIA says. Meanwhile, ethanol inventories also fell by 516,000 barrels to 23.4 million barrels. Traders are more concerned about the decrease in production this week, says Terry Reilly of Futures International, calling the data bearish for US corn futures. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Mexican Tomato Growers Reach Agreement to End U.S. Duties -- 2nd Update

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican tomato growers reached a last-minute deal with the U.S. Commerce Department that will suspend an antidumping investigation and remove duties on U.S. imports of Mexican tomatoes in exchange for Mexico raising prices and submitting to inspections.

Mexican tomato growers said the agreement was reached minutes before a Tuesday midnight deadline, and now has a 30-day period for comments before taking effect.

Crop Scouts Size Up a Tough Year on the Farm -- Update

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. -- Greg Blanton entered a field of underdeveloped corn through an empty patch, a result of the record-wet weather this year that kept many farmers from planting.

He picked a few small ears and said they looked similar to the corn growing on his own 4,500 acres across five counties in Ohio.

The 2019 planting season has been among the most volatile in memory for many farmers, making any insight into the size and condition of the coming crop more valuable than ever. Record rainfall this spring slowed or blocked many farmers from planting. That will weigh on the incomes of farmers who planted less, but expectations for a smaller harvest also pushed up crop prices overall.

Meanwhile trade tensions exerted downward pressure on prices over the past year, including a steep slide since the U.S. and China ramped up their tariff fight this summer. Corn prices rose 31% this year into May but have since fallen 20% again as the trade fight intensified.

THE MARKETS:

17:08 ET - Cattle futures on the CME closed at $1.00225 a pound, while lean hogs closed down to 63.3 cents a pound. Despite recent woes with the fire at the Tyson Foods plant in Kansas, domestic demand is still good, says Jeff French of Top Third Ag Marketing. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 3.69% 1.35 End-of-day quote.3.09%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 362.5 End-of-day quote.-1.07%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.02% 137.35 End-of-day quote.-8.43%
HARVEST 9.30% 94 Real-time Quote.9.94%
LEAN HOGS (HE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.36% 63.525 End-of-day quote.6.56%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.02% 102.7 End-of-day quote.-18.43%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 29.1 End-of-day quote.5.63%
TARGET CORPORATION 20.43% 103 Delayed Quote.55.85%
TYSON FOODS 1.76% 89.79 Delayed Quote.68.15%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.54% 462.5 End-of-day quote.-6.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
09:10pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08:31pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:36pCorn, Soybean Prices Rise as Yields Are Seen Falling
DJ
04:10pIllinois corn yields seen below average but improve as tour scouts go West
RE
12:45pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 3.8% in Week Ended Aug. 17
DJ
02:47aFacing a Crunch, Cereal Companies Press for Revival -- WSJ
DJ
08/20LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/20GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/20Corn, Wheat Prices Fall, While Crop Growth Lags
DJ
08/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group