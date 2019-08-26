Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/26
473 USc   -19.49%
05:15pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:31pNorway's Largest Pension Fund Pressures Companies, Investors Over Amazon Fires
DJ
04:18pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Aug 26
DJ
News 
News

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

08/26/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Prices Climb Higher on Positive Trade News

Soybeans for November delivery rose 1.3% to $ 8.67 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, with traders reacting positively to preliminary details about a U.S.-Japan trade deal as well as indications that U.S.-China talks are resuming. Corn for December delivery rose 0.1% to $3.68 1/4 a bushel. Wheat for December delivery fell 0.5% to $4.75 1/4 a bushel.

One of the provisions of a U.S.-Japan trade deal is that Japan would make large purchases of U.S. corn. Soybean futures were boosted by the new bout of optimism, but corn's upside was limited. "Considering that nation is already our No. 2 corn customer, I am not sure how much more they can up their purchases," said Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report.

Crop Conditions Improve, But Maturity Still Lacking -- Market Talk

16:17 ET - Conditions for both US corn and soybean crops have shown slight improvements from last week, according to the USDA's crop progress report. The USDA listed soybeans as 55% in good or excellent condition, up from 53% last week. Meanwhile, corn was listed as 57% in good or excellent condition, up from 56% the previous week. Even with these improvements, maturity of US crops is still lagging. Only 71% of US corn is in the dough stage, compared to 87% at this time last year--and only 27% are in the dented stage. Meanwhile, while most soybeans have bloomed, only 79% have set pods, which well behind the 91% that set pods at this time last year. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Trump Says China Called U.S. to 'Get Back to the Table' After Latest Tariff

BIARRITZ, France -- President Trump sought to ease trade tensions with China and struck a more conciliatory note on the final day of the Group of Seven summit, where world leaders have pressured him to de-escalate the trade war.

Mr. Trump also said he was open to meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani under certain circumstances, as French President Emmanuel Macron said during a joint news conference Monday that he hoped the two leaders would speak in the coming weeks.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Chinese Purchases of Soybeans Still Appearing on USDA Reports -- Market Talk

11:44 ET - Despite saying earlier this month that Chinese agriculture buyers can no longer purchase goods from the US -- a punitive move in reaction to new tariffs announced by President Trump -- the USDA is still recording data showing that soybeans destined for China are still being inspected en masse before being exported. According to the USDA's grain export sales data report, China is the final destination for the roughly 613,000 metric tons of soybeans expected to be shipped by the US this week. In total, nearly 982,000 tons of soybeans were produced and exported out of the US. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Pro Farmer Tour Results Still a Factor for Grains Traders -- Market Talk

09:35 ET - Results from Pro Farmer's Midwest Crop Tour last week showing corn and soybean yields versus last year are still being felt on the CBOT. "The Pro Farmer yield was probably a little lower than most were expecting based off their findings throughout the week, and the market has seen a lot more fund selling than anyone had been anticipating," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. "With a long way left for this crop to make it to maturity, we can probably see some buying interest emerge as the fund long has been pushed out and a small short established." On the tour, representatives for Pro Farmer warned that an early frost could completely derail the already-deflated growing process of corn and soybeans. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Trade Fight Could Exacerbate Shrinking of the Amazon -- ESG Insight

Commentary by Ricardo Aceves, research analyst, ESG & impact investing

Beijing's additional 5% tariff on US soybeans not only hurts farmers in the US midwest, but has the potential to worsen deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Finish at Limit High; Cattle Rise Over $1/lb -- Market Talk

14:51 ET - Hog futures on CBOT close at a limit high of 4.5 cents a pound higher--a 7.6% uptick to 63.8 cents. The main driver for the massive uptick was talk from President Trump about a trade deal with Japan, as well as the pushing ahead of talks with China. Both options would create demand for US meat, something that the US livestock market needs. "We have been at a severe disadvantage to our competitors who have remained in the [Trans-Pacific Partnership] as they are able to export more pork to Japan that we are without the impact of higher tariffs," independent trader Dan Norcini says. Meanwhile, cattle closed at over $1, the third time in the last 10 CME sessions that it has done so. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -14.39% 358.5 End-of-day quote.-3.33%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 138.65 End-of-day quote.-7.73%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.26% 105.75 End-of-day quote.-16.17%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 363.3 End-of-day quote.8.24%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 29.1 End-of-day quote.5.63%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -19.49% 473 End-of-day quote.-7.15%
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
