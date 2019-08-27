GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Give Up Ground as Trade Picture Stays Muddled

Soybeans for November delivery fell 0.9% at $8.59 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, with traders uneasy following mixed signals about U.S. trade negotiations with China.

Corn for December delivery lost 0.5% to $3.66 1/4 a bushel.

Wheat for December delivery rose 0.3% to $4.76 3/4 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Egypt In The Market For US Wheat -- Market Talk

09:12 ET - Egypt's state grain buying authority has issued another tender for world wheat, this one including interest in US product. According to the state buyer, it is seeking 55,000 to 60,000 metric tons of wheat for shipment in October--which includes various strains of US and Canadian wheat as well as other European varieties. "The lowest offer was France offering its wheat at $193.86 [per ton]," says AgResource. Egyptian state buyer price offers have been coming in lower amid the oversupply held in the Black Sea and Europe, AgResource adds. Wheat futures on the CBOT are down 0.1% in premarket trading. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

French Wheat Offered at Cheapest Price in Egyptian Tender -- Update

French wheat was offered at the lowest price in Egypt's international tender, an industry group leader said on Tuesday, marking a potential comeback for France in the contest to sell to the world's largest wheat importer.

Egypt's importing agency, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, hasn't bought French wheat since February as cheaper Russian, Ukrainian and Romanian grain has dominated the country's purchases.

Corteva Touts US Roots at Farm Show -- Market Talk

14:59 ET - Politicians have talked up farmers' patriotism as the US agriculture sector bears the brunt of trade-policy retaliations, and crop-seed supplier Corteva aims to tap the same sentiment. "American to the core" say t-shirts and gift bags handed out by the company at the annual Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill., drawing a distinction between US-based Corteva, spun out this year from industrial conglomerate DowDuPont, and its biggest competitors. The merger spree that formed DowDuPont also included rival US seed maker Monsanto's sale to Germany's Bayer, and Swiss pesticide giant Syngenta's sale to China National Chemical Corp. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

South Africa Corn Yields Recovering But Output Seen Lower On Year -- Market Talk

1535 GMT - South Africa 2019 corn harvest will likely be better than previously thought although overall output will remain lower than last season's crop due to drought, says the government's Crop Estimates Committee. Africa's top grower may produce 11.017 million tons of corn, higher than the previous forecast of 10.9 tons but the harvest is 12% lower than the 2018 crop. Lower production of white corn, a regional staple may worsen food shortages in the region and spur price shocks, amid dwindling stocks in Zambia, the region's only other surplus producer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture bureau in Pretoria says that South Africa, usually a net corn exporter, may resume corn imports for the second time in a decade after drought cut yields. (Nicholas.Bariyo@wsj.com;@Nicholasbariyo)

THE MARKETS:

Swine Fever Restart News Weighs on US Hog Futures -- Market Talk

15:27 ET - Both hog and cattle futures fall on the CME, with hogs taking a reverse course to a 7.6% gain on Monday. One factor may be due to a Reuters report that the Chinese province of Sichuan is planning to bring its hog production back online after stopping in response to the spread of African swine fever. Sichuan says it aims to push annual hog production back up to 40M pigs per year. However, US livestock traders are not overly nervous, given that other facilities have attempted to restart production only to deal with the recurrence of African swine fever. "You can almost count on this being a slow process with plenty of fits and starts along the way," says Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. Hogs finish down 0.9%, while cattle finishes 1.2% lower. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)