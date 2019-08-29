Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/29
469.75 USc   -0.53%
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

08/29/2019 | 05:39pm EDT

TOP STORIES: 

 
Wheat Turns Lower With Harvest on Horizon

Wheat for December delivery fell 0.5% to $4.72 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, as Midwestern weather supported the cultivation of spring wheat crops. Corn for December delivery rose 0.1% to $3.71 1/4 a bushel. Soybeans for November delivery gained 0.3% to $8.68 1/2 a bushel. The spring wheat harvest is expected to begin after Labor Day, said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital. "The rains have finally stopped over the northern Plains, and we have an open window of at least a week before there is the possibility of seeing more moisture, so harvest should be in full swing through the end of next week," Mr. Sernatinger said. Traders expect a large harvest that would add to the global surplus. 

 
Trump Tweets Reassurance to Ethanol Industry -- Market Talk

10:08 ET - The ethanol industry is the subject of President Trump's latest tweet Thursday, in which he promised that farmers "are going to be so happy" once a plan to aid the US ethanol industry is made public. "It will be a giant package, get ready!" Trump tweeted. Ethanol plants nationwide have been closing since the Trump administration granted waivers to small gasoline refineries to steer around requirements to blend ethanol into their gasoline. Farmers have voiced their dismay regarding the waivers, claiming that they stunt domestic ethanol demand and will hurt corn growers in the US. Corn futures on the CBOT are trading up 1.2%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST: 

 
Frost Concerns Growing for US Crops -- Market Talk

09:16 ET - Long-term weather maps are showing the potential for a cold snap in the US Midwest, which could bring an early frost with it. Should an early frost take place, then immature crops in the Midwest may be adversely impacted -- with crop yields possibly falling dramatically as the late-planted crop can't bear the stress of the cold. This may drive up agriculture futures on the CBOT today, particularly for corn and soybeans. However, many traders caution it is too early to tell if a frost is incoming. "These maps have a tendency to flip quickly," says Allendale Inc. On the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour last week, many farmers said that they were worried an early frost could kill their crops. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais) 

 
Soybeans Exports Sales Weak But Chinese Sales Reported -- Market Talk

09:11 ET - Export sales of soybeans totaled 448,300 metric tons for both old and new crop -- which meets the low-end of analyst estimates reported to Dow Jones Newswires by traders this week. However, the good news for traders is that China is continuing to purchase US soybeans, with a sale of 70,000 tons being switched from the "unknown destinations" moniker to China. China also was the largest recipient of soybean exports, totaling 544,700 tons this week, well beyond the 73,000 tons of the next-largest recipient, Mexico. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS: 

 
Livestock Stays Higher To Close Thursday -- Market Talk

15:27 ET - Both lean hog and live cattle futures finish with gains on CME, with lean hogs up by 2.2% to 64.9 cents per pound and live cattle up 0.6% to 99.8 cents per pound. The improving sentiment surrounding US-China trade talks appears to be rubbing off on livestock, with livestock following the US stock market higher. For hog futures, the contract is now up 6.6% from the start of the week -- while cattle futures are down 0.5% for the week through Thursday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.34 End-of-day quote.2.45%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.83% 359.75 End-of-day quote.-4.40%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 138.75 End-of-day quote.-6.92%
HARVEST -8.56% 85.5 Real-time Quote.0.00%
LEAN HOGS (HE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 64.9 End-of-day quote.3.69%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.05% 105.7 End-of-day quote.-16.07%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 29.1 End-of-day quote.5.63%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.53% 469.75 End-of-day quote.-6.01%
