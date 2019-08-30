GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Slides After Surprising Increase in Deliveries

Wheat for December delivery fell 2.2% to $4.62 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, after a surprising number of contracts took delivery. Corn for December delivery fell 0.4% to $3.69 3/4 a bushel. Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.1% to $8.69 a bushel.

About 1,400 contracts, or 7 million bushels, of Kansas City and Chicago wheat were delivered against CBOT futures, AgResource said, prompting managed money funds to scramble to clear wheat off of the books. "They weren't expecting that much" wheat to be delivered, Jason Britt of Central State Commodities said. "Any broker that has a long is calling around today - they're being forced to cut [their positions]."

Campbell's 4Q Sales Are an Easy Comparison with Last Year's -- Market Talk

15:19 ET - Campbell's US sales in soup grew 3% in 4Q, but it's good to put that into the context of last year's 14% organic sales decline, Bernstein says. "It will be important to monitor how consumer takeaway evolves as we enter this soup season--both in terms of volume and pricing dynamics," the analysts say. The effect of rising meat input costs, traditionally putting pressure on soup profits, amid the African swine fever could be benign for fiscal 2020, they say. Campbell gains 4.8% to $45.38. (dave.sebastian@wsj.com; @depsebastian)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Farm-Sector Debt To Hit Highest Level in 37 Years -- Market Talk

1535 ET - US farmers slogging through the worst agricultural decline in a generation are also sinking further into debt, as USDA economists project overall farm sector debt to this year hit $415.7B, the highest level since 1982. The increase is driven mainly by higher real estate debt, USDA economists say, which is outpacing asset growth. USDA economist Carrie Litkowski says that while the farm sector's risk of insolvency is at the highest level since 2009, overall likelihood of defaults remain low. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

USDA Sees Farm Income Rising After Government Payments -- Market Talk

11:32 ET - The USDA bumps up its projection for net farm income this year and revises last year's total sharply higher as the US government continues to pay out tens of billions of dollars to farmers struggling through the US-China trade fight. The USDA's Economic Research Service now projects net farm income to rise to $88B this year, up from $69.4B projected in March, and revises the 2018 total to $84B, up from the previous $63.1B. It's not as though crop prices are soaring--the USDA forecasts cash proceeds from farm sales to fall 0.6% to $371B this year, with tariff-targeted soybeans a particular drag. Direct government payments to farms will soar 42.5% to $5.8B this year, USDA says. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Sells Off to End Week -- Market Talk

15:31 ET - Livestock futures on the CME fall, with lean hog futures down 2.1% to 63.525 cents a pound, while live cattle declines 0.9% to 98.925c. Managed money funds were the main sellers of livestock today, Karl Setzer of AgriVisor says. "This was the result of several factors, with a primary one being demand concerns," Setzer says. "China was listed as a buyer of US pork last week, but the volume was small and likely done to secure coverage ahead of the September tariff increase." Setzer says news Chinese consumers' appetite for poultry is growing in lieu of pork and beef also pushed futures down. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)