GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Slumps on Pre-WASDE Pessimism

Corn for December delivery fell 0.9% to $3.55 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, with traders expecting next week's USDA report to be bearish for grains futures, corn particularly. Analysts have published yield estimates close to those released by the USDA last month, suggesting the WASDE report may have been more accurate than initially judged. "This sets up the market for expecting a modest increase in USDA's corn and soybean yields next week," INTL FCStone said. The WASDE is due at noon EDT Thursday.

Soybean Export Sales Beat Projections -- Market Talk

08:50 ET - Export sales of soybeans have surpassed trader expectations, totaling 857,400 metric tons for both marketing years according to USDA data. Traders previously told Dow Jones Newswires that they expected soybean exports to top out at 700,000 tons. However, this week's report may be bearish for futures, as no new sales of soybeans were reported for China. Still, China was the chief destination for already-purchased beans, with 780,400 tons shipped to the nation in the week ending Aug. 29. Sales of corn and wheat missed the low end of trader expectations. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Canada Takes Step Toward WTO Complaint Against China -- Market Talk

13:45 ET - Canada takes the first step toward lodging a formal complaint at the World Trade Organization against China for Beijing's decision to ban the import of Canadian canola seed. Canadian Trade Minister Jim Carr says Canada is formally seeking bilateral consultations at the WTO, after attempts to resolve the trade row between the two countries didn't bring a resolution. Failure to find a resolution at the WTO consultation stage could lead to Canada filing a formal complaint. Canada PM Justin Trudeau has linked China's ban on imported Canadian canola seed to the broader geopolitical dispute between the U.S. and China -- in which Canada finds itself involved after authorities arrested Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou last December in Vancouver at the U.S.'s behest. (paul.vieira@wsj.com; @paulvieira)

Lower Ethanol Demand for Corn Expected in Next WASDE -- Market Talk

08:57 ET - Thursday's report from the EIA may have a bearish effect on corn futures going into next week, says Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage. "The drop in US ethanol production ... would seem to confirm that the USDA will be forced to lower their estimate of corn used for ethanol in next week's WASDE report," Pfitzenmaier says. Inventory of ethanol barrels built to 23.801M barrels, according to the EIA's report -- the highest in roughly one month. Production was down, dropping 25,000 barrels to 1.013M. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Finishes Week With Selloff -- Market Talk

15:34 ET - Both hogs and cattle posted steep falls on the CME Friday, with live cattle dropping to its lowest level since November 2016, closing limit down 3.1% at 94.875 cents per pound. The drop in cattle futures doesn't appear too closely tied to market fundamentals, says Craig VanDyke of Top Third Ag Marketing. "I didn't quite think the market would have such a poor performance to start the month," says VanDyke, attributing the downfall to continued market reaction to the downtime in Tyson Foods' Kansas meat-processing plant, which sustained a fire last month. Hog futures, meanwhile, fell by 4.2% to 63.5 cents per pound on the back of disappointment over Friday's export sales report, which showed China as only a small buyer of U.S. pork. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)