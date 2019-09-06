Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 09/06
460.25 USc   -0.81%
05:43pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:50pCorn Slumps on Pre-WASDE Pessimism
DJ
09/05GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 05:43pm EDT

TOP STORIES: 

 
Corn Slumps on Pre-WASDE Pessimism

Corn for December delivery fell 0.9% to $3.55 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, with traders expecting next week's USDA report to be bearish for grains futures, corn particularly. Analysts have published yield estimates close to those released by the USDA last month, suggesting the WASDE report may have been more accurate than initially judged. "This sets up the market for expecting a modest increase in USDA's corn and soybean yields next week," INTL FCStone said. The WASDE is due at noon EDT Thursday. 

 
Soybean Export Sales Beat Projections -- Market Talk

08:50 ET - Export sales of soybeans have surpassed trader expectations, totaling 857,400 metric tons for both marketing years according to USDA data. Traders previously told Dow Jones Newswires that they expected soybean exports to top out at 700,000 tons. However, this week's report may be bearish for futures, as no new sales of soybeans were reported for China. Still, China was the chief destination for already-purchased beans, with 780,400 tons shipped to the nation in the week ending Aug. 29. Sales of corn and wheat missed the low end of trader expectations. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST: 

 
Canada Takes Step Toward WTO Complaint Against China -- Market Talk

13:45 ET - Canada takes the first step toward lodging a formal complaint at the World Trade Organization against China for Beijing's decision to ban the import of Canadian canola seed. Canadian Trade Minister Jim Carr says Canada is formally seeking bilateral consultations at the WTO, after attempts to resolve the trade row between the two countries didn't bring a resolution. Failure to find a resolution at the WTO consultation stage could lead to Canada filing a formal complaint. Canada PM Justin Trudeau has linked China's ban on imported Canadian canola seed to the broader geopolitical dispute between the U.S. and China -- in which Canada finds itself involved after authorities arrested Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou last December in Vancouver at the U.S.'s behest. (paul.vieira@wsj.com; @paulvieira) 

 
Lower Ethanol Demand for Corn Expected in Next WASDE -- Market Talk

08:57 ET - Thursday's report from the EIA may have a bearish effect on corn futures going into next week, says Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage. "The drop in US ethanol production ... would seem to confirm that the USDA will be forced to lower their estimate of corn used for ethanol in next week's WASDE report," Pfitzenmaier says. Inventory of ethanol barrels built to 23.801M barrels, according to the EIA's report -- the highest in roughly one month. Production was down, dropping 25,000 barrels to 1.013M. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS: 

 
Livestock Finishes Week With Selloff -- Market Talk

15:34 ET - Both hogs and cattle posted steep falls on the CME Friday, with live cattle dropping to its lowest level since November 2016, closing limit down 3.1% at 94.875 cents per pound. The drop in cattle futures doesn't appear too closely tied to market fundamentals, says Craig VanDyke of Top Third Ag Marketing. "I didn't quite think the market would have such a poor performance to start the month," says VanDyke, attributing the downfall to continued market reaction to the downtime in Tyson Foods' Kansas meat-processing plant, which sustained a fire last month. Hog futures, meanwhile, fell by 4.2% to 63.5 cents per pound on the back of disappointment over Friday's export sales report, which showed China as only a small buyer of U.S. pork. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.44% 1.304 End-of-day quote.4.75%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.15% 342.5 End-of-day quote.-4.53%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.53% 1.4524 Delayed Quote.-6.72%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.32% 133.975 End-of-day quote.-8.94%
INTL FCSTONE INC 0.53% 39.66 Delayed Quote.7.85%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.20% 97.675 End-of-day quote.-21.57%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 29.1 End-of-day quote.5.63%
VILMORIN & CIE 1.24% 49.1 Real-time Quote.-14.16%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.81% 460.25 End-of-day quote.-11.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
05:43pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:50pCorn Slumps on Pre-WASDE Pessimism
DJ
09/05GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/05Soybeans Sink as Traders Grow Weary of Trade Fight
DJ
09/05World food prices dip in Aug for third month running - U.N. FAO
RE
09/04GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/04Wheat Perks Up On Weaker U.S. Dollar
DJ
09/04ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Judge Expands Injunction Covering Anheuser-Busch Corn Syr..
DJ
09/04North American Rail Traffic Fell 3.3% in Week Ended Aug. 31
DJ
09/03GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group