Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 09/13
483.5 USc   -0.46%
05:32pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:33pSoybeans Inch Up as Traders Digest Tariff Delay
DJ
09/12GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Inch Up as Traders Digest Tariff Delay

Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.4% to $8.98 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, with traders unsure if the delay of higher Chinese tariffs on U.S. soybeans portends that a trade deal is soon to come.

Soybean futures briefly broke through the $9-per-bushel level Friday in reaction to the Chinese tariff news and speculation. It's the first time since July 30 soybeans have traded above the $9 level, although soybeans are still down 4.9% from where they started the year.

Traders are staying cautious in the wake of China's promise to make major purchases of U.S. goods as a sign of goodwill.

"[We've] become very cynical about promises of Chinese purchases," said Arlan Suderman of INTL FCStone. "The grain and oilseed markets want to see proof that China will follow through, which is how they've traded since about June."

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Crop Prices Steady After USDA Cuts Yield Forecasts -- Market Talk

0803 GMT - Crop prices are steady in early-morning trading in Chicago, following the U.S. Department of Agriculture's downgraded yield forecasts. In its closely watched World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, the USDA revised down its forecast of corn yields in the U.S. to 168.2 bushels an acre, while soybeans were pegged at 47.9 bushels an acre. The changes were smaller than analysts had forecast, and did little to alleviate the recent pressure on the market. Globally, the Department revised up its forecast for wheat supplies in 2019-20, largely because of increased output in the U.S. Outside the U.S., the USDA cut its wheat supply forecast by 4.5 million tons because of hot and dry weather in major producers including Russia. (joe.wallace@wsj.com)

China to Exempt U.S. Soybeans and Pork From Punitive Tariffs

China will exempt purchases of U.S. soybeans, pork and other agricultural products from punitive tariffs, in a move that appears aimed at addressing one of President Trump's most pressing demands during the protracted trade war.

China's official Xinhua News Agency said the government would support purchases of U.S. agricultural products by Chinese companies and waive the tariffs that Beijing has imposed as trade tensions have flared. The report didn't specify the amount of products affected by the measure, which was attributed to the country's Commerce Ministry and its main economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission.

THE MARKETS:

Hogs Rise Over 5% on China Tariff Relief -- Market Talk

15:37 ET - Lean hog futures on the CME finished the day 5.2% higher, at 66.475 cents per pound. Since Wednesday, hog futures have risen over 10% in reaction to China revealing that it will not increase tariffs on US pork ahead of a meeting between the two sides in October. With China grappling with a lack of pork due to African swine fever's wrath, traders think this is the prelude to larger purchases. "The US is one of the only suppliers with adequate reserves for export," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "If China's pork supplies are dropping as fast as thought, the country may wish to make purchases ahead of its fall and winter holidays rather than cut into government stocks." Meanwhile, cattle futures fell 0.7% to 98.075 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 4.02% 368.75 End-of-day quote.-7.07%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.09% 136.85 End-of-day quote.-8.58%
INTL FCSTONE INC -0.52% 44.13 Delayed Quote.21.27%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.03% 98.7 End-of-day quote.-20.89%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 29.1 End-of-day quote.5.63%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.61% 64.3852 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.46% 483.5 End-of-day quote.-3.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
05:32pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:33pSoybeans Inch Up as Traders Digest Tariff Delay
DJ
09/12GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/12Soybeans Rise on Renewed Chinese Trade Promise
DJ
09/12USDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : Crop Summary - Sep 12
DJ
09/12USDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Feed Grain and Corn - Sep 12
DJ
09/12USDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Sep 12
DJ
09/12USDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : World Wheat - Sep 12
DJ
09/11GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/11Wheat Continues to Run Into Stiff European Competition
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group