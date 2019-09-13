GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Inch Up as Traders Digest Tariff Delay

Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.4% to $8.98 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, with traders unsure if the delay of higher Chinese tariffs on U.S. soybeans portends that a trade deal is soon to come.

Soybean futures briefly broke through the $9-per-bushel level Friday in reaction to the Chinese tariff news and speculation. It's the first time since July 30 soybeans have traded above the $9 level, although soybeans are still down 4.9% from where they started the year.

Traders are staying cautious in the wake of China's promise to make major purchases of U.S. goods as a sign of goodwill.

"[We've] become very cynical about promises of Chinese purchases," said Arlan Suderman of INTL FCStone. "The grain and oilseed markets want to see proof that China will follow through, which is how they've traded since about June."

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Crop Prices Steady After USDA Cuts Yield Forecasts -- Market Talk

0803 GMT - Crop prices are steady in early-morning trading in Chicago, following the U.S. Department of Agriculture's downgraded yield forecasts. In its closely watched World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, the USDA revised down its forecast of corn yields in the U.S. to 168.2 bushels an acre, while soybeans were pegged at 47.9 bushels an acre. The changes were smaller than analysts had forecast, and did little to alleviate the recent pressure on the market. Globally, the Department revised up its forecast for wheat supplies in 2019-20, largely because of increased output in the U.S. Outside the U.S., the USDA cut its wheat supply forecast by 4.5 million tons because of hot and dry weather in major producers including Russia. (joe.wallace@wsj.com)

China to Exempt U.S. Soybeans and Pork From Punitive Tariffs

China will exempt purchases of U.S. soybeans, pork and other agricultural products from punitive tariffs, in a move that appears aimed at addressing one of President Trump's most pressing demands during the protracted trade war.

China's official Xinhua News Agency said the government would support purchases of U.S. agricultural products by Chinese companies and waive the tariffs that Beijing has imposed as trade tensions have flared. The report didn't specify the amount of products affected by the measure, which was attributed to the country's Commerce Ministry and its main economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission.

THE MARKETS:

Hogs Rise Over 5% on China Tariff Relief -- Market Talk

15:37 ET - Lean hog futures on the CME finished the day 5.2% higher, at 66.475 cents per pound. Since Wednesday, hog futures have risen over 10% in reaction to China revealing that it will not increase tariffs on US pork ahead of a meeting between the two sides in October. With China grappling with a lack of pork due to African swine fever's wrath, traders think this is the prelude to larger purchases. "The US is one of the only suppliers with adequate reserves for export," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "If China's pork supplies are dropping as fast as thought, the country may wish to make purchases ahead of its fall and winter holidays rather than cut into government stocks." Meanwhile, cattle futures fell 0.7% to 98.075 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)