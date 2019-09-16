GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Prices Rise as Farmers Bet on Crop Conditions

Corn for December delivery rose 1.4% to $3.74 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, with farmers holding off on selling in anticipation of higher prices to come.

Wheat for December delivery rose 1.1% to $4.88 3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.1% to $9.00 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Soybean Conditions Slip, Corn Condition Steady -- Market Talk

16:13 ET - Crop conditions for US soybeans dropped one percentage point to 54% in good or excellent condition, according to the USDA. Meanwhile, the percentage of corn in that condition stayed unmoved at 55%. Traders previously expected the corn crop to show a 1-2 percentage point drop. However, both corn and soybeans are still showing signs of being behind the normal developmental pace. Only 18% of corn is considered to be mature this week, down from 39% at this time last year. Only 68% of US corn is dented, compared to 87% last year. Meanwhile, cotton crop condition fell to 41% in good-excellent condition -- down from 43% last week. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Grain Export Inspection Shows More Beans to China -- Market Talk

11:28 ET - China continues to be a top destination for soybeans shipped out of the US, the USDA says in its grain inspection report. Some 666,490 metric tons of soybeans were inspected for the week ending Sept. 12, with roughly 350,000 tons being inspected for shipment to China. Corn inspections totaled 421,803 tons, and wheat inspections totaled 459,258 tons -- with only wheat inspections being more than this time last year. Corn futures are up 1.2% in trading Monday, while wheat is up 1% and soybeans are up 0.1%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Hogs Give Back Half of Last Week's Gains -- Market Talk

16:30 ET - Hog futures on the CME finish down 4.3% to 63.625 cents a pound--giving back nearly half of what the contract gained over the course of two days last week. However, this drop is viewed by many traders as being driven by computer algorithms, and hog prices are expected to move back up as Chinese supply decreases. "The Chinese supply continues to see a record drop and thus continues to create record high pork prices as of today, which has now jumped roughly 78%," says Craig VanDyke of Top Third Ag Marketing. Live cattle futures finished down 0.1%, to 98c. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)