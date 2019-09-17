GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Leads Slide as Crop Conditions Remain Stable

Corn for December delivery fell 1.6% to $3.68 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, as the most recent crop-condition report was seen supportive of higher grain supplies this year.

Wheat for December delivery ended 0.9% lower at $4.84 1/4 a bushel.

Soybeans for November delivery fell 0.7% to $8.93 3/4 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Trump Says China Is Buying U.S. Farm Products

WASHINGTON -- President Trump said China has started to buy U.S. agricultural products, and signaled optimism that his administration will be able to sign a trade deal with China before the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One en route to Mountain View, Calif., Mr. Trump said on Tuesday that a deal with China will "be the greatest deal ever made," adding, "and China knows that."

Pork, Dairy Driving Cost Increases for Cracker Barrel -- Market Talk

12:08 ET - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store says it expects commodity inflation of 2% in FY20 primarily due to higher pork prices as a result of the African swine fever. The disease broke out in China earlier this year. Bacon is seeing the brunt of the expected cost increases, the restaurant chain says in 4Q earnings. Dairy increases driven by butter and cheese are also expected. Traders have noted inflation in dairy this year after years of plunging prices after producers scaled down their output. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon

Another Chinese Soybean Purchase Reported by USDA -- Market Talk

10:03 ET - Chinese buyers have made yet another purchase of US soybeans, this time for 260,000 metric tons for delivery during the 2019/20 marketing year. That makes it 720,000 tons of soybeans purchased by China since Friday, validating news stories that China had agreed to purchase at least 600,000 tons of soybeans as a sign of goodwill ahead of a new meeting on trade in October. However, soybean prices have not reacted, trading down 0.7% so far this morning. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Fall Despite African Swine Fever in South Korea -- Market Talk

15:54 ET - Lean-hog futures on the CME finish trading down 2.4% at 62.1 cents a pound, despite the news of African swine fever being found in South Korea. "News in the livestock industry today centered around the discovery of African Swine Fever near the North/South Korean border," Karl Setzer of AgriVisor says. "This immediately caused the South Korean government to cull 4,000 hogs." Meanwhile, live-cattle futures gain 1.4% to 99.35c. Cattle futures have now risen 5.8% in the past week, and are close to climbing back over the $1-per-pound threshold for the first time this month. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)