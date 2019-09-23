GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Rise as Traders Maintain Optimism on China Demand

Soybeans for November delivery rose 1.1% to $8.92 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, after the U.S. and Chinese governments said the sudden departure of the Chinese delegation last week wasn't related to the trade talks. Grains traders are hopeful that the USDA will confirm more Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans this week, despite the canceled plans of the Chinese delegation. "Over the weekend the Chinese government made an announcement that this move was not political, and in fact, agricultural trade talks were progressing favorably," said Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "This has eased fears that the trade war will be strung out even further." The USDA confirmed new purchases of soybeans by China in excess of 700,000 metric tons last week.

Grain Export Inspections Come In Low -- Market Talk

11:35 ET - Inspections of grains being exported come in lower than previous weeks-- although China is still maintaining a formidable presence in amount of soybeans purchased. In total, 922,550 metric tons of soybeans were inspected by the USDA before being exported this week, with China being the destination for over 200,000. Mexico, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Spain were the next largest destinations. Meanwhile, 476,173 tons of wheat and 233,993 tons of corn were inspected by the USDA--well below analyst expectations for corn. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Struggling Farmers See Bright Spot in Solar

Farmers are embracing another means of turning sunlight into revenue during a sharp downturn in crop prices: solar power.

Solar panels are being installed across the Farm Belt for personal and external use on land where growers are struggling to make ends meet. The tit-for-tat tariffs applied by the U.S. and China to each other's goods have cut demand for American crops. Futures prices for corn, soybeans and wheat are all trading around their lowest levels since 2010. Making matters worse, record spring rainfall left many farmers no time to plant a decent crop.

Humidity a Growing Concern in the Corn Belt -- Market Talk

10:43 ET - Humidity is becoming an unexpected problem for growers in the US Midwest, who were previously worried about the possibility of an early frost killing off crops--particularly immature soybeans. "Weather is a concern and not for the reason many were expecting," John Payne of Daniels Trading says. "Most were thinking by late September we would have seen some cold snap somewhere in the upper Midwest. That has not been the case, in fact September weather has been one of the warmest on record... I was out in Iowa this weekend and the corn looks short and green on its way from Chicago to the river, while soybeans are more yellow than I can remember." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Rise as Traders Ponder If Swine Fever Will Hit US -- Market Talk

14:48 ET - Hog futures close up 3.2% to 68.375 cents per pound, as some traders start to believe it's likely African swine fever will reach US shores. If it does, then the supply of hogs in the US, which is plentiful in anticipation of strong Chinese purchasing, will likely nosedive. Meanwhile, cattle futures rise 2.5% to $1.07775 per pound, with fundamentals supporting rising prices. "The [trading] volume isn't anything special, but it's trying to run for now," says Brian Grossman of Lakefront Futures & Options. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)