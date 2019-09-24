GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Gets Boost From Lagging Maturity of Crops

Corn for December delivery rose 0.4% to $3.74 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, as grains traders focused on lagging maturity figures in the latest crop condition report. Soybeans for November delivery edged 0.2% higher to $8.94 1/4 a bushel. Wheat for December delivery fell 0.3% to $4.81 3/4 a bushel.

Humidity in the Corn Belt has stunted crop growth, leading to low maturity numbers for corn and soybeans in the USDA's crop condition report and pointing to a possible scenario where cold temperatures could wreck production. "Maturity across northern states that are most vulnerable to a frost are in the single digits," said Arlan Suderman of INTL FCStone. North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin all have less than 10% of their corn mature, and only 20%-40% of their soybeans mature.

USDA Reports Mexican Purchase of Corn, Mum on Soybeans to China -- Market Talk

12:26 ET - Mexico has purchased 200,000 metric tons of US corn for delivery during the 2019/20 marketing year, the USDA says. Mexico is one of the biggest buyers of US corn. Even though large sales are bullish for US agricultural futures, the grains market is more disappointed that the USDA hasn't confirmed anymore soybean sales to China, as various media outlets are reporting that China has purchased several new cargos of soybeans yesterday. "USDA reports 200K of corn to Mexico this morning but no sales announcements for soybeans to China," Craig Turner of Daniels Trading says. "It feels like to me the tariffs will exist to drive all sales to Brazil until they have to come back to the US." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Conagra's Gardein Launches New Sausage Substitutes and Bowls

Vegetarian food maker Gardein, part of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), is launching new breakfast "saus'ages" and single-serve bowls including a "Chick'n Fajita" item.

Gardein, based in Richmond, British Columbia, now has 24 products.

Brazil Imports Less Than Global Average, Says World Bank -- Market Talk

16:29 ET - Brazil is a major global supplier of iron ore, soybeans, sugar, coffee and beef, but the protective nation isn't a great importer, says the World Bank. Brazil buys overseas only the equivalent of 14.3% of its GDP, while the global average is 28.54%. In Mexico, where foreign trade equals 80.32% of GDP, imports are as high as 41.1%. Trade equals 29.1% of Brazil's output, versus a world average of 57.9%. Among 107 nations the bank defines as middle-income, including Brazil, India and Mexico, trade averages 51.07% of output. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

THE MARKETS:

Hogs Finish Higher, Cattle End Day Down -- Market Talk

15:57 ET - Hog futures on the CBOT finish at 69.1 cents per pound, up 1.1% for the day. Pork cutouts dropped across the board today, with the exception of pork ribs and pork belly, according to data from the USDA. Live cattle futures, meanwhile, finish down 0.3% to $1.07425 per pound. Cattle, more so than hogs, have been showing an upward trend since early September--with cattle up 7.6% since Sept. 10. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)