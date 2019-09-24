Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 09/24
481.75 USc   -0.26%
05:31pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:25pCorn Gets Boost From Lagging Maturity of Crops
DJ
10:03aChina's COFCO says soy exports from Brazil to slump on African swine fever crisis; corn to jump
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Corn Gets Boost From Lagging Maturity of Crops

Corn for December delivery rose 0.4% to $3.74 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, as grains traders focused on lagging maturity figures in the latest crop condition report. Soybeans for November delivery edged 0.2% higher to $8.94 1/4 a bushel. Wheat for December delivery fell 0.3% to $4.81 3/4 a bushel.

Humidity in the Corn Belt has stunted crop growth, leading to low maturity numbers for corn and soybeans in the USDA's crop condition report and pointing to a possible scenario where cold temperatures could wreck production. "Maturity across northern states that are most vulnerable to a frost are in the single digits," said Arlan Suderman of INTL FCStone. North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin all have less than 10% of their corn mature, and only 20%-40% of their soybeans mature.

USDA Reports Mexican Purchase of Corn, Mum on Soybeans to China -- Market Talk

12:26 ET - Mexico has purchased 200,000 metric tons of US corn for delivery during the 2019/20 marketing year, the USDA says. Mexico is one of the biggest buyers of US corn. Even though large sales are bullish for US agricultural futures, the grains market is more disappointed that the USDA hasn't confirmed anymore soybean sales to China, as various media outlets are reporting that China has purchased several new cargos of soybeans yesterday. "USDA reports 200K of corn to Mexico this morning but no sales announcements for soybeans to China," Craig Turner of Daniels Trading says. "It feels like to me the tariffs will exist to drive all sales to Brazil until they have to come back to the US." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Conagra's Gardein Launches New Sausage Substitutes and Bowls

Vegetarian food maker Gardein, part of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), is launching new breakfast "saus'ages" and single-serve bowls including a "Chick'n Fajita" item.

Gardein, based in Richmond, British Columbia, now has 24 products.

Brazil Imports Less Than Global Average, Says World Bank -- Market Talk

16:29 ET - Brazil is a major global supplier of iron ore, soybeans, sugar, coffee and beef, but the protective nation isn't a great importer, says the World Bank. Brazil buys overseas only the equivalent of 14.3% of its GDP, while the global average is 28.54%. In Mexico, where foreign trade equals 80.32% of GDP, imports are as high as 41.1%. Trade equals 29.1% of Brazil's output, versus a world average of 57.9%. Among 107 nations the bank defines as middle-income, including Brazil, India and Mexico, trade averages 51.07% of output. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

THE MARKETS:

Hogs Finish Higher, Cattle End Day Down -- Market Talk

15:57 ET - Hog futures on the CBOT finish at 69.1 cents per pound, up 1.1% for the day. Pork cutouts dropped across the board today, with the exception of pork ribs and pork belly, according to data from the USDA. Live cattle futures, meanwhile, finish down 0.3% to $1.07425 per pound. Cattle, more so than hogs, have been showing an upward trend since early September--with cattle up 7.6% since Sept. 10. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONAGRA BRANDS 2.28% 29.56 Delayed Quote.35.30%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.40% 374.75 End-of-day quote.-1.13%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.36% 4.5909 Delayed Quote.2.99%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.02% 141.275 End-of-day quote.-5.73%
INTL FCSTONE INC 0.26% 42.88 Delayed Quote.16.92%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.20% 102.325 End-of-day quote.-18.39%
LONDON SUGAR 0.83% 329 End-of-day quote.-1.50%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 29.1 End-of-day quote.5.63%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.26% 481.75 End-of-day quote.-3.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
05:31pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:25pCorn Gets Boost From Lagging Maturity of Crops
DJ
10:03aChina's COFCO says soy exports from Brazil to slump on African swine fever cr..
RE
09/23LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/23GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/23USDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Progress-Sep 23
DJ
09/23USDA CROP PROGRESS : Winter Wheat Progress-Sep 23
DJ
09/23USDA CROP PROGRESS : Corn Condition/Progress-Sep 23
DJ
09/23Soybeans Rise as Traders Maintain Optimism on China Demand
DJ
09/23Deere Shifts Focus to Home -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group