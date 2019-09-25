GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Slips as Buyers Look Overseas

Wheat for December delivery fell 0.9% to $4.77 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, as foreign competition continues to attract the big buyers. Soybeans for November delivery lost 0.6% to settle at $8.89 1/4 a bushel. Corn for December delivery eased 0.1% lower to $3.74 1/4 a bushel.

U.S. wheat is still not in demand among foreign buyers, with Egypt opting to purchase French and Russian wheat for a tender dated for late October to early November. Additionally, Argentina and other wheat producers are reporting bigger-than-expected crops this year. "Such crops would be sizeable and create considerable new export competition with the U.S.," AgResource said.

USDA Confirms China Soybean Purchase -- Market Talk

10:38 ET - Chinese buyers purchased 581,000 metric tons of soybeans from US sellers for delivery during the 2019/20 marketing year, the USDA confirms. Despite this, soybean futures are down--as traders were hoping for a total above 600,000 tons, as reported by various media outlets. The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

U.S., Japan Sign Trade Deal on Farm Goods, Digital Trade -- Update

President Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed a trade-enhancement agreement that will lower agricultural tariffs in Japan, industrial tariffs in the U.S. and set new rules for digital trade between the world's first- and third-largest economies.

The limited accord, reached on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, is potentially the first step in a broader trade agreement between the two countries.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

US Ethanol Production Lowest Since 2016 -- Market Talk

11:57 ET - Ethanol production in the US has slowed to 943,000 barrels a day -- the slowest rate since April 2016, according to EIA data. The rate is 60,000 barrels down from last week's 1.003 million barrels per day, and is off 9% from last year's levels. Ethanol inventories also dropped 738,000 barrels to 22.5 million. Overall, Wednesday's EIA data is bearish, says Terry Reilly of Futures International. "The weekly data sets a negative undertone for corn futures for the start of the 2019-20 corn marketing year," says Reilly. "Industrial use was expected to increase this marketing year." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Impossible Burger Expands Grocery-Store Push -- Market Talk

14:40 ET - Plant-based burger maker Impossible Foods expands its nascent push into grocery stores, this week launching its meat alternative products in Wegmans stores across seven East Coast states, as well as some Fairway Market locations in New York City. CEO Pat Brown says Impossible's retail debut last week in 27 Gelson's Markets stores in southern California was a hit, with the ground beef replacement outselling the real thing in all participating stores, resulting in a faster-than-expected re-up in supply. Brown says Impossible is in talks with bigger grocery chains: "If you've heard of them, we've talked to them, and there's interest," he says in an interview. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Rally Continues After Japan Trade Deal -- Market Talk

16:17 ET - This week's rally in hog futures continues with the CME December contract now up 6.4% since Monday. On Wednesday, hog futures rose 3.3% to 71.4 cents per pound after the US and Japan reached an "enhanced trade agreement," eliminating or reducing tariffs on $7.2B of US agriculture. Beef and pork were both prime beneficiaries of this new agreement. December cattle futures rose 1% to $1.085 per pound -- continuing a rally that started two weeks ago. The price has risen 8.7% since Sept. 10. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)