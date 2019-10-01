GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Rise as USDA Cuts Stockpile Estimates

Soybeans for November delivery rose 1.5% to $9.19 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, as the smaller-than-expected carryout reported by the USDA Monday has made traders more bullish. Corn for December delivery rose 1.2% to $3.92 1/2 a bushel. Wheat for December delivery rose 0.6% to $4.98 3/4 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Cooling Temps Likely to Slow Crop Growth -- Market Talk

10:35 ET - Temperatures in the Corn Belt right now are warmer than usual -- but that's expected to change by this weekend, as colder-than-average temperatures are predicted and a chance of scattered frost is possible for northern areas of the western Corn Belt. When taken with Monday's USDA crop progress report, which showed lagging maturity for corn and soybeans, weather could weigh on final yields for US crops. "The extended Midwest growing season should allow crops to continue to mature, but temps will be cooling ... which slow the process," says AgResource. Corn futures are up 0.6% and soybean futures are up 0.4%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Wheat Maintains Planting Pace -- Market Talk

09:01 ET - Despite concerns about an early bout of winter weather hitting the northern plains and impeding planting progress, the planting of winter wheat appears on track, according to the USDA's crop progress report issued late Monday. 39% of winter wheat has been planted, versus a five-year average of 38%, according to the USDA. Of that, 11% has emerged, down only slightly from the average of 13%. Meanwhile, spring wheat harvest looks to be almost complete, at 90% this week -- down from an average of 99% for this time of year. Overnight, wheat futures on the CBOT drop 1.1%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

US Crops Still Lag in Maturity and Harvest Progress -- Market Talk

08:53 ET - The maturity of both corn and soybeans continue to lag behind the previous year, according to the USDA's latest crop conditions report issued Monday. Only 43% of US corn is considered mature, versus the five-year average of 73%. Meanwhile, only 55% of soybeans have dropped leaves -- a sign of maturity -- versus the average of 76%. As a result, both harvests are behind, with only 11% of corn harvested and 7% of soybeans, versus averages of 19% and 20%, respectively. However, the grains market appears to be more focused on the lack of change to crop conditions -- with corn unmoved at 57% good and excellent condition and soybeans up one point to 55% good and excellent. Corn on the CBOT traded down 0.5% overnight, while soybeans traded only 0.2% higher. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Fall on Soft Fundamentals -- Market Talk

15:29 ET - Lean hog futures on the CME finished down 3.7% to 69.925 cents per pound -- bringing the December contract back down below 70 cents per pound after briefly exceeding that level on Monday. Despite a brief flurry of optimism about the US-China trade talks, the market returned to Earth Tuesday as traders continue to say supply-demand fundamentals are weak. "The immediate fact is that the US has a rising pork supply, along with other meats," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "Given the rise in slaughter numbers this week the US supply of pork and beef are likely to increase even further." Live cattle futures, meanwhile, finished down 0.4% to $1.09825 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)