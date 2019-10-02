GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Futures Lower as Foreign Demand Weak

Wheat for December delivery fell 2% to $4.89 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday as demand for U.S. wheat exports looks soft amid multiple tenders by major exporting countries. Corn for December delivery fell 1.2% to $3.87 3/4 a bushel. Soybeans for November delivery fell 0.6% to $9.13 3/4 a bushel. U.S. wheat is still uncompetitive in foreign export business against Russian and French varieties. U.S. wheat doesn't appear to be in the mix for tenders globally, mostly because of strength in the U.S. dollar, said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital. The dollar index has risen 0.6% in the past week.

US to Impose 25% Tariff on EU Ag Goods -- Market Talk

16:18 ET - The US will impose tariffs of 25% on agricultural and industrial goods from the EU, a senior USTR official tells WSJ. This is included with the US tariff of 10% on commercial aircraft, with the tariffs covering $7.5B worth of goods overall. Goods from the EU imported to the US were worth a total of $684B, according to the Office of the USTR. The EU is the third-largest agricultural market for the US. A list of products affected by the tariff isn't yet available. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Ethanol Inventory Grows, Production Edges Higher -- Market Talk

11:34 ET - Ethanol inventories grew by 719,000 barrels to 23.219 million barrels this week, while production inched up 15,000 barrels per day to 958,000, the EIA says. Despite moving slightly higher, the overall level of production is close to lows last seen in 2016, which makes sense considering the closures of ethanol plants across the Midwest. Meanwhile, the inventory uptick suggests that demand for ethanol hasn't improved this week. Traders were watching to see if production would improve, as seasonally ethanol production normally trends higher in October. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Andersons, Marathon Petroleum Combine Ethanol Interests

Andersons Inc. (ANDE) and Marathon Petroleum have combined their ethanol interests in a new entity aimed at extending and simplifying their longstanding partnership, Andersons said Wednesday. Andersons, a Maumee, Ohio, diversified agricultural company, said it will own 50.1% of the new entity, Andersons Marathon Holdings LLC.

USDA Reports New Soybeans Sale to China -- Market Talk

09:39 ET - As expected by traders this week, the USDA confirmed that Chinese buyers have purchased 464,000 metric tons of US soybeans for export during the 2019/20 marketing year. It is the latest in a string of purchases by China ahead of trade talks between the two sides resuming in Washington on Oct. 10. Soybeans on the CBOT traded down 0.4% overnight, but have been rallying this week on expectations of cold weather hitting areas of the northern plains as well as the improved sentiment in the US-China trade showdown. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

EIA Solar Optimism Would Be a Boon to US Farm Economy -- Market Talk

10:04 ET - If solar power becomes the fastest grower in renewable energy, as predicted by the EIA, then that may mean more farmers hit by the tough US agricultural economy can turn to leasing their land for solar panels as an alternative income stream. World electricity generation is expected to hit roughly 45T kilowatt hours by 2050 with renewable energy constituting 49% of that energy generation, the EIA says. Solar's portion of that is expected to grow the fastest of all other renewable energy types, good news for farmers hoping to get in on using some of their land to generate solar power in lieu of losing money on low-priced crops. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Rising Cattle Trend Keeps Momentum -- Market Talk

15:51 ET - Live cattle futures have been on the rise for nearly a month, and the trend continues. Cattle futures have now risen nearly 11% since Sept. 10, when cattle futures had sunk below $1 a pound. They close 0.7% higher at $1.10625 today. The uptick in cattle futures can be linked to the fire at Tyson Foods' Kansas plant, which had processed 5% of the beef sold in the US. Hog futures drop back below 70c, closing down 1.2% at 69.1c. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)