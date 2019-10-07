GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Rises Ahead of WASDE Report

Corn for December delivery rose 0.6% to $3.87 per bushel on Monday as traders largely held off big bets ahead of Thursday's WASDE report from the USDA.

Grain traders are being extra careful in trading this week, ahead of Thursday's WASDE report from the USDA. Traders are watching for adjusted demand figures, says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "Estimates going into this report are all over the board, with a story developing for everyone," says Setzer. "There is a good possibility of seeing production decreased in this release, but at the same time, we could easily see reductions to demand." The surprise from last week's quarterly stocks report -- in which stockpiles of corn and soybeans were less than expected -- has factored into traders' view of the upcoming report. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

New Chinese Soybean Purchase Announced -- Market Talk

09:36 ET - The USDA says that Chinese buyers have agreed to purchase 198,000 metric tons of soybeans, for delivery in the 2019/20 marketing year. It's the latest wave of soybean purchasing by China ahead of the meeting between the US and China in Washington this week -- with China purchasing larger amounts of US soybeans as a sign of goodwill ahead of the meeting. Additionally, 240,000 tons of soybeans were purchased for delivery to unknown destinations, the USDA says. Soybeans trading on the CBOT were unchanged overnight. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

China Is Buying Soybeans Again as Trade Talks Resume

WASHINGTON -- The long-frozen U.S.-China trade talks are showing signs of a possible thaw, as a Chinese trade team returns to Washington and Chinese commodity buyers return to America's soybean market.

Farm exports, new purchasing deals and prices have all been climbing again in recent weeks. Reports from the Commerce and Agriculture departments last week showed China making some of its largest purchases in over a year.

"Soybeans are a barometer for how the whole thing is going," said Jim Sutter, chief executive of the U.S. Soybean Export Council. "I think we're just now building up momentum again."

STORIES OF INTEREST:

US/China Resolution Needed Soon, Says Cargill Exec -- Food Forum Market Talk

14:40 ET - Unintended consequences may arise if the meeting between the US and China in Washington this week doesn't yield an agreement, or at least bring the two sides closer, says Ruth Kimmelshue, senior vice president of business operations at Cargill, as well as the company's supply chain and chief sustainability officer. "I believe the longer it takes to get to an agreement, the more irreversible the changes will be," says Kimmelshue, speaking at the WSJ Global Food Forum in NYC. If the rift is not solved quickly, then demand for agricultural products may shift to other places like South America--which may not be opting to farm in a stable way. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Cold Snap: Harvesting in the Midwest may extend even longer, which may be a bad sign for an already-delayed 2019-20 crop.

"This week's winter-like weather following all last week's rain promises an extended harvest season with corn/soybean cutting to last well into Thanksgiving," says AgResource.

Temperatures are expected to dip into freezing territory by the middle of week, which may be reflected in next week's crop conditions report from the USDA.

Crop One Sees Ag Helping to Battle Carbon -- Food Forum Market Talk

16:09 ET - Crop One Holdings agricultural company thinks that in five years, it will be able to figure out a sustainable farm that reduces climate-change causing carbon. Still, CEO Sonia Lo says at the WSJ Global Food Forum that the company's efforts can't just be philanthropic, and their vertical-farming efforts must be profitable to be viable. The company is building one of the largest vertical farms in the world today in Dubai. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Close Limit Down -- Market Talk

14:56 ET - Hog futures close trading on the CME down 4.5%, limit-down by 3 cents a pound at 64.25c. This is only a tenth of a cent off from the lowest the December contract has been all year. Hog futures have fallen 11% in the past five sessions. "Weak demand has been the main culprit for depressing hog and livestock prices," says Michael Seery of Seery Futures. Meanwhile, live-cattle futures finish the day up 0.4% at $1.112. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @Kirkmaltais)