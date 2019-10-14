Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 10/14
511 USc   +0.59%
05:12pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:21pWheat Gains as Dakotas Blizzard Potentially Ends Growing Season There
DJ
11:29aEarly Blizzard Wallops Vulnerable Crops
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

0
10/14/2019 | 05:12pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Gains as Dakotas Blizzard Potentially Ends Growing Season There

Wheat for December delivery rose 0.6% to $5.11 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade. Freezing temperatures in the Dakotas, along with a foot or more of snow over the weekend, is thought to have likely ended the growing season in the area--which may push prices for corn, wheat, and soybeans higher. "Weekend temperatures dipped to a level that likely ended the growing season in several regions of the Upper Corn Belt," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor--although it's unclear as of yet how much crop loss was sustained as a result of the snowstorm.

Early Blizzard Wallops Vulnerable Crops

Farmers who delayed planting in waterlogged fields this spring face a new threat as they race to harvest their crops: snow.

Heavy snowfall and high winds over the past several days buffeted northern Farm Belt states where many farmers faced historic planting delays last spring. The early blizzard bookended a trying year for U.S. farmers. Crop prices generally remain under pressure because of high supplies and slackened demand as a result of the U.S.-China trade war. And many crops now threatened by a freeze are immature because they were planted so late.

Win for Wheat: Although soybeans have been attracting the most attention among crops affected by the pending agricultural deals, U.S. wheat has also been galvanized by the 'partial trade deal' between the U.S. and China. "Wheat stayed firm on more rumors that the Chinese want U.S. wheat as part of their ag package, supposedly weighted to the [hard red wheat]," said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Brazil Soybean Planting Behind Last Year's Pace -- Market Talk

1447 ET - Brazilian farmers had finished planting soybeans on 11% of the estimated planted area for the crop as of Oct. 10, according to agricultural consultancy AgRural. A year ago, farmers had already finished 20% on the same date, the most in the history of the series, the group said. Producers in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil's biggest grower of soybeans, took advantage of an improvement in precipitation in the area and reached 24% finished, while farmers in Parana state might have to replant some areas because of a lack of rain and high temperatures. The USDA forecasts Brazil will be the world's biggest producer of soybeans in the 2019-2020 growing season, beating the US for only the second time. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

Trump Says Chinese Agricultural Purchases Have Started -- Market Talk

08:39 ET - On Twitter over the weekend, President Trump revealed some details of a 'Phase 1' trade deal between China and the US -- in which Chinese buyers will purchase US agricultural products starting immediately in exchange for tariffs expected to start Oct. 15 being delayed. A deal has not been signed yet, Trump says. Meanwhile, analysts have a mixed take on Friday's announcement. "This agreement doesn't come anywhere close to the comprehensive deal that President Trump has promised," says Raoul Leering of ING. "For now, this mini-deal leaves a lot of uncertainty in place." Because of the Columbus Day holiday, the USDA is closed today and will not confirm any new sales. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Ends Session Higher, Hogs Slip -- Market Talk

15:39 ET - Livestock futures finish mixed with December live cattle futures up 1.2% at $1.13450 per pound-- the highest close for the contract since Aug. 6. Meanwhile, December hog futures close down 0.7% to 69.125 cents per pound. Livestock traders say they're skeptical a partial deal between the US and China will result in higher meat demand. "CBOT traders want to see new/large Chinese demand to have confidence in Friday's Phase 1 Trade Deal announced between the US and China," says AgResource. "The markets are skeptical on trade deals that are not inked as both sides can move the goalposts." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 4.60% 397.75 End-of-day quote.1.40%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.30% 4.5494 Delayed Quote.1.93%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.02% 145.525 End-of-day quote.-3.06%
HARVEST 1.06% 95.5 Real-time Quote.11.70%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.02% 110.65 End-of-day quote.-12.88%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 29.1 End-of-day quote.5.63%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.59% 511 End-of-day quote.-2.04%
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
