GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Perks Up on Chinese Interest, Softer Dollar

Wheat for December delivery rose 2.4% to $5.25 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday, with traders optimistic that with increased Chinese soybean purchases higher wheat purchases will come. Corn for December delivery rose 0.8% to $3.94 3/4 a bushel. Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.4% to $9.31 1/2 a bushel.

China intends to increase its purchases of U.S. agricultural goods, a story from the South China Morning Post said Thursday, quoting a spokesman from China's Ministry of Commerce. However, the agreement is tentative and unfinished, as Chinese officials want the U.S. to cancel more of the tariffs imposed during the trade war. Soybeans are expected to see more Chinese purchases, but wheat exports are also expected to see a boost.

Ethanol Inventories Rebuilding After Steep Decline -- Market Talk

11:39 ET - US inventories of ethanol appear to be rebuilding after declining sharply last week-- with inventory up 837,000 barrels to 22.061M barrels, according to the EIA. In the previous week, stocks had dropped by 1.995M barrels, the largest decline in ethanol inventory ever recorded by the EIA. Meanwhile, daily production has increased slightly as well this week, totaling 971,000 barrels per day, or 8,000 more than last week. Corn futures on the CBOT appear little-changed following the report's release, although trader expectations were that this week's report would not radically diverge from trends seen previously. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

November WASDE to Reflect Effect of Snowstorm -- Market Talk

09:41 ET - November's WASDE report will include a resurvey of harvested acres of corn and soybeans in Minnesota and North Dakota following a snowstorm that hit last weekend, the USDA says. "The USDA resurvey is likely to lower harvested acres on the November report," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. The November 8 report may also show bigger cuts to production and yields as a result of further delays to the harvest, with some crops damaged by the chill. Last weekend, areas of the northern plains received anywhere from a foot to 2.5 feet of snow. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Beyond Meat Feels Competitive Heat -- Market Talk

12:46 ET - Beyond Meat shares slide 4.7% as investors mull the meat alternative makers' prospects versus deep-pocketed competitors in the traditional meat world. Dining and entertainment chain Dave & Buster's says its 130 locations will swap out the Impossible Foods' plant-based burgers for rival versions produced by Lightlife, a subsidiary of Canadian meat giant Maple Leaf Foods. Beyond and Impossible have revolutionized veggie burgers by producing new patties that more closely resemble ground beef, but meat giants like Maple Leaf, Tyson Foods and JBS have rapidly followed, heightening competition in the fast-growing sector. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Stays Lower as Traders 'Numb' to US-China Talks -- Market Talk

15:15 ET - Hog futures on the CME held lower throughout Thursday's session, with traders viewing developments in the US-China trade war with high skepticism, says Steve Wagner of CHS Hedging. "Everyone in this industry is numb to that drum beat," says Wagner, noting that hog futures have stayed in a tight trading range for months. Wagner is also skeptical that tomorrow's export sales report from the USDA will yield enough good news to dramatically change the direction of the hog contract, and instead the seasonal jump in pork consumption around the holidays may do that. Hog futures finished down 3.5% at 68.15 cents per pound. Meanwhile, cattle futures rose 0.4% to $1.14375 per pound -- levels unseen since early August. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)