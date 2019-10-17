Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 10/17
525.5 USc   +2.39%
05:25pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:52pWheat Perks Up on Chinese Interest, Softer Dollar
DJ
10/16GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Perks Up on Chinese Interest, Softer Dollar

Wheat for December delivery rose 2.4% to $5.25 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday, with traders optimistic that with increased Chinese soybean purchases higher wheat purchases will come. Corn for December delivery rose 0.8% to $3.94 3/4 a bushel. Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.4% to $9.31 1/2 a bushel.

China intends to increase its purchases of U.S. agricultural goods, a story from the South China Morning Post said Thursday, quoting a spokesman from China's Ministry of Commerce. However, the agreement is tentative and unfinished, as Chinese officials want the U.S. to cancel more of the tariffs imposed during the trade war. Soybeans are expected to see more Chinese purchases, but wheat exports are also expected to see a boost.

Ethanol Inventories Rebuilding After Steep Decline -- Market Talk

11:39 ET - US inventories of ethanol appear to be rebuilding after declining sharply last week-- with inventory up 837,000 barrels to 22.061M barrels, according to the EIA. In the previous week, stocks had dropped by 1.995M barrels, the largest decline in ethanol inventory ever recorded by the EIA. Meanwhile, daily production has increased slightly as well this week, totaling 971,000 barrels per day, or 8,000 more than last week. Corn futures on the CBOT appear little-changed following the report's release, although trader expectations were that this week's report would not radically diverge from trends seen previously. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

November WASDE to Reflect Effect of Snowstorm -- Market Talk

09:41 ET - November's WASDE report will include a resurvey of harvested acres of corn and soybeans in Minnesota and North Dakota following a snowstorm that hit last weekend, the USDA says. "The USDA resurvey is likely to lower harvested acres on the November report," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. The November 8 report may also show bigger cuts to production and yields as a result of further delays to the harvest, with some crops damaged by the chill. Last weekend, areas of the northern plains received anywhere from a foot to 2.5 feet of snow. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Beyond Meat Feels Competitive Heat -- Market Talk

12:46 ET - Beyond Meat shares slide 4.7% as investors mull the meat alternative makers' prospects versus deep-pocketed competitors in the traditional meat world. Dining and entertainment chain Dave & Buster's says its 130 locations will swap out the Impossible Foods' plant-based burgers for rival versions produced by Lightlife, a subsidiary of Canadian meat giant Maple Leaf Foods. Beyond and Impossible have revolutionized veggie burgers by producing new patties that more closely resemble ground beef, but meat giants like Maple Leaf, Tyson Foods and JBS have rapidly followed, heightening competition in the fast-growing sector. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Stays Lower as Traders 'Numb' to US-China Talks -- Market Talk

15:15 ET - Hog futures on the CME held lower throughout Thursday's session, with traders viewing developments in the US-China trade war with high skepticism, says Steve Wagner of CHS Hedging. "Everyone in this industry is numb to that drum beat," says Wagner, noting that hog futures have stayed in a tight trading range for months. Wagner is also skeptical that tomorrow's export sales report from the USDA will yield enough good news to dramatically change the direction of the hog contract, and instead the seasonal jump in pork consumption around the holidays may do that. Hog futures finished down 3.5% at 68.15 cents per pound. Meanwhile, cattle futures rose 0.4% to $1.14375 per pound -- levels unseen since early August. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.62% 1.445 End-of-day quote.18.67%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.77% 394.75 End-of-day quote.4.87%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.10% 144.05 End-of-day quote.-2.44%
HARVEST -9.42% 86.5 Real-time Quote.1.17%
JBS SA -0.68% 29.14 End-of-day quote.150.22%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 112.4 End-of-day quote.-9.98%
MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC. 3.68% 30.17 Delayed Quote.3.73%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 29.1 End-of-day quote.5.63%
TYSON FOODS -0.60% 81.37 Delayed Quote.53.30%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.39% 525.5 End-of-day quote.0.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
05:25pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:52pWheat Perks Up on Chinese Interest, Softer Dollar
DJ
10/16GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/16Wheat Looks to Gain From Weaker Dollar
DJ
10/16North American Rail Traffic Fell 5.8% in Week Ended Oct. 12
DJ
10/16Zimbabwe bread price jumps 60%, but shortages persist
RE
10/16Australia seeks to ratify Hong Kong, Indonesia, Peru trade deals by year-end
RE
10/15GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/15LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/15USDA CROP PROGRESS : Spring Wheat Progress-Oct 15
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group