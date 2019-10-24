Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 10/24
516 USc   -0.91%
05:55pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:54pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:22pWheat Leads Grains Lower as Weather Worries Ease
DJ
News Summary

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

10/24/2019 | 05:55pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Leads Grains Lower as Weather Worries Ease

Wheat for December delivery fell 0.9% to $5.17 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, as traders backed off on some bets that dry conditions would cut into world grain growth. Corn for December delivery fell 0.3% to $3.86 3/4 1/4 a bushel. Soybeans for November delivery edged 0.1% lower to $9.34 a bushel.

Wheat traders evidently have grown weary of South American weather issues, said Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. Earlier this week, wheat futures on the CBOT gained on expectations that dryness seen in South America and Eastern Europe would hurt world supplies. By Thursday, however, that story had turned stale, and some traders chose to take profits on the previous days' gains.

Wheat and Soybean Export Sales Decline From Last Week -- Market Talk

10:04 ET - US grain export sales for the week ending Oct. 17 declined for wheat and soybeans -- with soybeans down 70% from the previous week and wheat down 34%. Soybean sales totaled 475,200 metric tons and wheat sales totaled 262,400 tons. In soybeans case, sales completely missed the projections of analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal, while wheat sales came in at the low end of projections. Corn sales totaled 491,500 metric tons, up from last week but still on the low end of projections. "Pretty disappointing across the board with bean sales backing off after several consecutive strong weeks," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

USDA Announces New Soybean Sale to China -- Market Talk

10:09 ET - After no news of new sales activity to China for most of the week, despite reports that the Chinese government will lift tariffs on 10 million metric tons of US soybeans, the USDA reported that Chinese buyers had purchased 264,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery during the 2019/20 marketing year. The news has caused a lift in soybeans futures, counteracting the disappointment from the weekly export sales report -- which shows soybean sales for the week ending Oct. 17 missing analyst projections. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Hershey's Price Increases Help Results -- Update

Hershey Co. said Thursday that raising prices on its chocolate and other candy helped bolster its quarterly results, but retailers in North America, its most important market, bought fewer products as a result.

Hershey said third-quarter revenue in the U.S. and Canada rose 2.7% to $1.89 billion thanks to higher prices. But Hershey's sales volume in North America fell 0.2%.

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Finished Session Lower -- Market Talk

16:00 ET - Livestock futures finished lower on the CME, led by hog futures, which fell by 1.9% to 64.55 cents per pound. Live cattle futures drop 0.5% to $1.14725 per pound. Even though cattle finished lower, the trend of cattle futures still look overall positive. Cattle has risen 14.9% since mid-September. Hog futures, on the other hand, have been trending negative in the past week -- falling 9.8% in that timeframe. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.26% 386.75 End-of-day quote.3.47%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.09% 145.1 End-of-day quote.-2.57%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.20% 110.2 End-of-day quote.-11.70%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 29.1 End-of-day quote.5.63%
THE HERSHEY COMPANY -2.23% 146.37 Delayed Quote.39.72%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.91% 516 End-of-day quote.2.93%
