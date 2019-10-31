GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Inches Lower as Traders See Little Interest From China

Corn for December delivery fell 0.2% to $3.90 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, on disappointment that there were no big new sales to China. Wheat for December delivery edged 0.1% lower to $5.08 3/4 a bushel. Soybeans for January delivery rose 0.2% to $9.32 1/4 a bushel.

Export sales for grains fell within estimates provided by analysts to The Wall Street Journal, but precious little of those sales were to Chinese buyers. The Chinese bought a smaller amount of soybeans than prior weeks. Neither corn nor wheat showed any big new sales to China. "The CBOT needs to see sustained Chinese buying which is not occurring . . . the CBOT needs fresh demand news to feed the bulls," AgResource said.

China Soybean Buys Lead US Grain Exports -- Market Talk

09:17 ET - New grain sales arrive within the ranges of analyst predictions, with Chinese purchases of US soybeans leading the way. New soybean sales totaled 943,600 metric tons for the week, up 99% from the previous week but down 39% from the prior four-week average. China again led new purchases, totaling 481,000 tons -- 68,000 tons which were switched from previously sold to unknown destinations. Meanwhile, net sales of corn totaled 549,100 tons and sales of wheat totaled 493,800 tons. While these totals all fell within the ranges provided to the Wall Street Journal by analysts, it may not be enough to excite grain traders Thursday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Farm Giants Slog Through Trade War

Agricultural companies are sustaining more damage from the U.S.-China trade war.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Bunge Ltd. said this week that China's pivot toward South America as a supplier for key farm goods like soybeans is altering global food flows, cutting into U.S. exports and pushing up costs. That has made some U.S. farmers reluctant to sell their crops, executives said, constraining supplies for commodity traders.

For the companies that dominate global sales of agricultural commodities, trade-related problems have this year combined with bad weather that has vexed U.S. farmers, as well as a swine disease that has decimated Asian hog farms and diminished demand for feed. ADM and Bunge this week reported lower quarterly earnings, while privately held rival Cargill Inc. earlier this month reported its own quarterly decline.

Corteva's Bad-Weather Surge in Seed Sales -- Market Talk

0900 ET - Corteva reports a big boost in seed sales the agricultural supply company's 3Q, but it's not a happy one. The doubling in seed volumes for the quarter reflected many sales that got pushed back from the springtime due to the persistently wet weather that kept many farmers out of their fields; the boost also reflected some seeds that Corteva supplied free of charge to farmers who had to replant washed-out fields, according to Bernstein analysts, pushing overall prices 5% lower for the former agriculture unit of DowDuPont. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

ADM Gets a Veggie-Burger Lift -- Market Talk

12:33 ET - Archer Daniels Midland says consumers' growing appetite for new meatless burgers helped give the agricultural conglomerate's ingredients business a boost as ADM's other divisions struggle with the US-China trade war. The Chicago-based grain merchant is using two of its plants to produce ingredients for plant-based meat alternatives, and in August struck a deal with Brazilian meat giant Marfrig to develop beef-mimicking plant proteins and other ingredients. Earnings in ADM's flavorings and specialty ingredients division jumped 27% to $102M in the third quarter. Shares rise 3%. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Cattle Futures Break 4-Day Winning Streak -- Market Talk

15:13 ET - Live cattle futures on the CME have taken a break from its rally of the past four days, falling 0.9% to $1.17225 per pound. It's unclear if cattle futures have hit a high for now, as it's the first day since last Thursday that the cattle contract has fallen. However, cattle futures are up over 17% since mid-September, and could easily resume its uptick on Friday. Meanwhile, lean hog futures moved 0.3% higher Thursday, closing at 66 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)