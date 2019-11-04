GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Leads Grains Lower Amid Forecasts of Milder Midwest Weather

Corn for December delivery fell 1.5% to $3.83 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, as the Midwest weather outlook improved after a round of rain and snow last week. Corn and wheat futures were down most of the day as drier weather allowed farmers in the Midwest to return to their harvests, which traders believe will be healthy. Traders were also looking ahead to Friday's WASDE report, in which the USDA could raise its estimates for 2019/20 U.S. crops. "There's nothing out there that's eliminating supply, in our opinion," said John Payne of Daniels Trading.

Weather a Focus for Grains as WASDE Approaches -- Market Talk

09:30 ET - Grains traders are watching the weather in the Midwest for clues as to what Friday's WASDE report from the USDA might say about crop yields this year -- a key ingredient in determining how much production may come out of US fields for 2019/20, and how prices may look heading into 2020. Rain and snow delayed a lot of harvest activity in the Midwest last week, but farmers are expected to get back to work this week. Overall, traders say that they are somewhat bearish on this week's report. "The general feel is this report may be slightly bearish for corn and neutral for soybeans and wheat," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. The WASDE will be released by the USDA at noon on Friday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Soybeans Up as Trump Officials Stoke Trade Deal Hopes -- Market Talk

09:29 ET - Unlike other futures contracts on the CBOT Monday morning, which are trading lower, soybeans futures are up 0.2%. On Friday, President Trump floated the possibility of signing a trade agreement with China in Iowa this month. Trump officials including USTR Robert Lighthizer and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross have also commented that progress has been made in the ongoing discussions. The comments are buoying soybeans. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Brazil Soybean Harvest Almost Half Finished -- Market Talk

11:40 ET - Brazilian farmers have finished planting on 46% of the area estimated to be sown with soybeans in the 2019-2020 growing season as of Oct. 31, according to agricultural consultancy AgRural. That's ahead of the 43% five-year average planted on the same date, though behind the pace set last year, AgRural says. In Mato Grosso state, Brazil's biggest grower of soybeans, planting work was 84% complete, and in Parana state farmers had finished 60%. The southern part of the state of Mato Grosso do Sul is experiencing dry weather, which is slowing planting work in the region and some areas might need to be replanted, the consultancy says. The USDA forecasts Brazil will be the world's biggest producer of soybeans in the 2019-2020 season, beating the US for only the second time ever. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

Soy Oil Futures Buck CBOT Trend -- Market Talk

11:10 ET - Soy oil futures are trading at higher volumes than other contracts including wheat and soy meal, and are up 1.9% so far. Managed money funds have reportedly shown more interest in soy oil futures recently, with it following the movement of palm oil futures. "Palm oil futures soared nearly 3% on tightening supplies on reduced yield and strong demand from China and India," says AgResource. "Palm should underpin soy oil futures today." Soybean futures are up only 0.2%, while corn is down 0.5% and wheat is off 0.8%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Futures Highest in Six Months -- Market Talk

15:59 ET - Cattle futures on the CBOT finished at their highest levels since April 24 rising 0.5% to $1.20075 per pound. Cattle prices rise for a second straight session, and are up over 20% since the rally began in September. "Cattle continues to trade higher as funds build on their long positions," says Craig Turner of Daniels Trading. Hog futures also rose, adding 0.1% to 64.525 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)