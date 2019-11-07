GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Gain on Tariff Hopes

Soybeans for January delivery rose 1% to $9.36 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, amid optimism from traders that tariffs between the U.S. and China could be rolled back. Soybean exports totaled 1.8 million metric tons for the week ended Oct. 31, with new Chinese purchases accounting for nearly 1 million of these exports. This, combined with reports that China agreed to roll back tariffs as part of a trade deal with the U.S., spurred futures higher.

Ocean Freight Rates For Grain Sink -- Market Talk

14:27 ET - Ocean freight rates for shipping bulk grains fall to their lowest levels in 12 weeks, the USDA says in its Grain Transportation Report. The rate is currently $49.50 per metric ton, the USDA says, which is a 2% decline from last week, although still 5% more than the start of the year. It's the lowest rate for shipping from the Gulf since early August. Lower rates to export grain may make US exports more desirable, but the USDA doesn't believe the price will stay low for long. "It is uncertain how long the ocean freight rates will remain at this level given the impending International Maritime Organization's regulation on sulfur emission effective January 1, 2020," says the USDA. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Canada Soybean Cos Guarded About Any China Breakthrough -- Market Talk

13:49 ET - Optimism about a thaw in the Canada-China trade row emerged this week after Beijing said meat imports from Canada could resume after worries with health certificates were resolved. Still, China's ban on Canadian canola seed remains intact, and Chinese purchases of Canadian soybeans has slowed to a near halt. "We don't have any indication that our bilateral issues with China are going to be resolved imminently," Ron Davidson, executive director of Soy Canada, tells WSJ. Davidson says so far in 2019, Canada has shipped 36K tonnes of soybeans to China, versus 503K for all of 2018 and 680K in 2017. Davidson said sales stalled beginning last December--or when Canadian authorities arrested Huawei's CFO in Vancouver at the behest of the US. "We are caught up in a political problem here." (paul.vieira@wsj.com; @paulvieira)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Midwest Senators Take Stand Against Trump Ethanol Proposal -- Market Talk

12:33 ET - US Senators representing Corn Belt states have submitted comments on the EPA's latest ethanol proposal, blasting it as a kneecapping of initiatives to support biofuel producers. "Plain and simple, if the market for biofuels does not trust EPA to implement the proposal President Trump negotiated, the market will not make investments in biofuels - a dangerous spiral for Iowa farmers and producers which will only lead to more plants closed and jobs lost in the heartland," says Senator Joni Ernst (R., Iowa) in a joint release that included comments from six other senators. Last month, the EPA released its latest proposal to adjust the way it calculates annual renewable fuel percentages--which was panned as leaving the door open for President Trump to grant more waivers for gasoline refineries. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

USDA Reports New Sales to China and Philippines -- Market Talk

09:40 ET - Buyers in China and the Philippines have purchased more soybeans, the USDA says Thursday. Chinese buyers have purchased 136,000 metric tons of soybeans this week, while Filipino buyers have purchased 133,000 tons, according to the USDA. In combination with a strong export sales report from the USDA this morning covering the week ending Oct. 31 as well as reports that China has agreed to roll back tariffs as part of a partial trade deal, soybean futures on the CBOT are likely to see a move higher in trading. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Trade Dispute Holding Down South America Ag Equipment -- Market Talk

15:53 ET - Farmers in South America are holding back on purchasing more farm equipment until the US and China resolve their trade standoff, says Hubertus Muhlhauser, CEO of CNH Industrial, maker of Case IH and New Holland farm machinery. Factory shipments of new farm tractors in Brazil were down 21% in October from a year earlier, while shipments of new combines were off 38%, reflecting farmers' wait-and-see approach to machinery purchases. "This whole trade [issue] is stopping South America from buying," Muhlhauser told investors at a William Blair conference. (robert.tita@wsj.com; @bob_tita)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Finish Lower For Second Consecutive Session -- Market Talk

15:37 ET - Lean hog futures finish trading down 0.7% at 64.3 cents a pound. It's the second session in a row that hog futures have dropped, with hogs seemingly resistant to the news US-China tariffs may be removed if a partial deal is reached between the two. However, laggard export sales for both pork and beef served to keep both of them weighed down. Live cattle futures finished unchanged for the day, at $1.19 a pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)