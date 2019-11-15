GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans for January delivery rose 0.2% to $9.18 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday on a trifecta of solid export sales, a record soybean crush and positive comments about U.S.-China trade talks by a White House official. Wheat for December delivery fell 1% to $5.02 3/4 a bushel. Corn for December delivery lost 1.2% to $3.71 1/4 a bushel.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said President Trump "likes what he sees" in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China, even if a "Phase One" deal has yet to be signed. Grains traders have been looking for any sign that the nearly two-year-old dispute is nearing an end.

Soybean Exports Stay Strong on Chinese Purchases -- Market Talk

08:40 ET - As expected by analysts polled by WSJ, new soybean export sales remain strong this week, due mostly to new Chinese purchases. Net sales totaled 1.25M metric tons, the USDA says, with China accounting for 760,500 tons of those sales. Sales to unknown destinations accounted for 129,200 tons, sales to Egypt totaled 115,300 tons, and sales to Germany accounted for 56,900 tons. Analysts polled anticipated soybean sales to total anywhere between 800,000 tons and 1.4 million tons. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Farmers to Receive Second Round of Market Payments -- Market Talk

14:57 ET - Farmers will be receiving another 25% of the $14.5B in aid provided to farmers by the USDA, the agency confirms. The rules of the second round of payments will be the same as the first round, with the USDA making payments to farmers by differing rates for each county--with rates ranging from $15 to $150 per acre. The USDA says that the signup period for the second tranche at local Farm Service Agency offices will begin on Dec. 6. Farmers have described the first round of market payments as not enough to replace the income made from growing crops, but helped them to pull through the harsh market conditions of this year. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

UBS Initiates Coverage of Plant-Based Meat Producer Beyond Meat at Neutral -- Market Talk

1235 GMT - Beyond Meat is leading the charge to disrupt a more than $1 trillion global animal meat industry, UBS says as it initiates coverage of the stock at neutral. UBS projects plant-based meat to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 30% through 2025 and reach $50 billion in global sales with a 2.5% volume penetration. It forecasts Beyond Meat to grow above end-market demand at a compound annual growth rate of 36% through 2025. While UBS sees a robust revenue opportunity, it says it is cautious on the company's margin outlook as competition is intensifying, particularly from larger protein-processor and packaged-food peers who are likely to undercut Beyond Meat's price points using excess capacity and a lower gross-margin-rate profile. (maitane.sardon@wsj.com)

Mondelez Global Voluntarily Recalling Some Cheese Nips Products

Mondelez Global LLC said Friday it was conducting a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of its Cheese Nips, due to the potential presence of foreign material.

The company said some 11 oz. boxes of the snack may contain "small food-grade yellow plastic pieces from a dough scraper that was incorporated into the production process of a small amount of product. The company became aware of this issue when yellow plastic pieces were noticed on the manufacturing equipment."

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Bounce After Sinking Earlier In The Day -- Market Talk

15:34 ET - After spending most of the day trading lower, lean hog futures on the CME bounced back up to 63.2 cents per pound -- slightly higher than yesterday but still down 12.3% in the past month. Since the start of the year, hog futures have fallen 22%. Additionally, the December contract is down 35% from its year-high reached in April. Cattle futures, on the other hand, inched up 0.1% Friday. This close brings cattle futures back above the $1.19 per pound range. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)