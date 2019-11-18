GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Spared U.S.-China Pressure; Corn, Soybeans Slip

Wheat for December delivery rose 0.9% to $5.07 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday as grain buyers, turning skeptical about the U.S.-China trade deal, shunned soybeans and corn. Unlike corn and soybeans, wheat futures didn't feel pressure from pessimism about the many-times-promised-but-yet-to-be-delivered trade agreement between the U.S. and China. News outlets have reported Chinese officials are troubled the draft of a proposed partial deal lacks details of a U.S. rollback of tariffs on Chinese goods. This could mean there won't be a trade deal in place before the Dec. 15 deadline for new tariffs.

Corn Harvest Delay Builds -- Market Talk

16:22 ET - Seventy-six percent of corn has been harvested, up 10% from last week but still well below the five-year average of 92%, according to the USDA's crop progress report. The delay in corn harvesting may be due to the wet corn bogging down drying operations, as well as the snowy weather of recent weeks delaying running combines in the fields. Meanwhile, soybean harvesting was at 91% -- the same as this time last year, and slightly down from a five-year average of 95%. "Corn and bean harvest right in line with expectations, but an unprecedented amount of both remain unharvested," Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Propane Prices Rising, Hitting Farming States -- Market Talk

1043 ET - Prices for wholesale propane, a fuel used by many farmers in their grain-drying operations, have jumped this month to 76 cents per gallon, according to data from the EIA. The EIA says Monday that prices for wholesale propane have now risen roughly 25% since late October. Propane is the prime heating fuel in an average of 4.8% US homes, with farming states such as Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin among the leaders of propane usage. The current price for wholesale propane is still lower than that of last year, but only by around 6 cents per gallon, the EIA says. Grains futures are lower, led by corn -- which is trading down 0.7%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Export Sale of US Corn Is Reported to Unknown Destination -- Market Talk

09:44 ET - Some 132,000 metric tons of US corn have been sold for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2019/20 marketing year, the USDA reports. This could be a bullish indicator for corn futures, as mediocre demand for US corn continues to put pressure on prices. "Bigger picture, there still isn't much going on with corn," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. "The market is unconcerned about South America, US demand is a concern, and for now, the USDA is saying yields this year are good enough to meet demand in spite of the challenging growing season." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

Agriculture, Fuels Increasing Nitrous Oxide Levels Faster Than Thought: IIASA -- Market Talk

1311 GMT - Agriculture, fossil fuels and biofuels are spurring levels of nitrous oxide -- the third-most long-living greenhouse gas after carbon-dioxide and methane -- at a faster rate than previously estimated by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, say the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis, the Norwegian Institute for Air Research and several other European and U.S. institutions. The scientists say that between 2000 and 2005, and 2010 and 2015, global N2O emissions grew at about twice the increment reported to the United Nations. "Future increments in fertilizer use may trigger much larger additional emissions than previously thought," says scientist Wilfried Winiwarter. (dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger)

Hogs Stay Down, Cattle Inches Up -- Market Talk

15:28 ET - Lean hog futures on the CME fell 2.5% on Monday, with the February contract falling to 70.225 cents per pound. Live cattle futures, meanwhile, were up 0.1% to $1.251 per pound. For hogs, futures are down 6.1% since the start of the month, as hopes of a sudden windfall of Chinese demand for pork haven't materialized. Instead, Chinese buyers appear more interested in buying other kinds of meat such as poultry -- and buying pork from places other than the US. Meanwhile, cattle futures are continuing to inch up, with the February contract up for three consecutive sessions but up only 0.9% in that timeframe. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)