GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Futures Rise on U.S.-China Trade Hopes

Wheat for March delivery rose 1.3% to $5.18 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, on renewed hopes that the U.S. and China could resolve their trade conflict.

President Trump's comments underscoring the U.S. and China are close to a more substantial trade deal helped grain futures, said Don Roose, president of US Commodities. Mr. Trump said Friday that antigovernment protests in Hong Kong were a complicating factor, but the trade talks were helping to moderate President Xi Jinping's response to the protesters. Mr. Trump added, "We are also in the process of making the largest trade deal in history and if we could do that it would be great." Mr. Roose said the expiration of options also encouraged traders to buy wheat and corn.

US Corn Prices Have to Fall To Grow Market Share -- Market Talk

14:00 ET - US prices for corn are too high compared with rival exporting countries to garner a lot of market share, AgriVisor commodity risk analyst Karl Setzer says. "Corn sales remain well below expectations for the marketing year as buyers continue to take their business to Brazil, Argentina, and Ukraine," he said. "The main reason for this is price as the US is above the global market on corn offers." Setzer added that while corn exports from South America could decelerate, "US corn exports may not increase as much as hoped for." (allison.prang@wsj.com; @AllisonPrang)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Ag Markets Waiting and Watching for Trade to Be Resolved -- Market Talk

14:46 ET - Ag markets are still waiting to see whether the US heads to China to work on a trade deal. "Amid favorable South American weather, a US/China trade deal is the only real fundamental that would scare the bears," AgResource says. China's president Xi Jinping said the countries need to strengthen their communications and avoid misinterpretations. Trump says Friday, "We have to stand with Hong Kong, but I'm also standing with President Xi, he's a friend of mine, he's an incredible guy." Trump added, "We are also in the process of making the largest trade deal in history and if we could do that it would be great." (allison.prang@wsj.com; @AllisonPrang)

Oil Falls On Uncertainty Over OPEC, US-China Trade -- Market Talk

15:01 ET - US oil prices end 1.4% lower at $57.77/bbl, retreating from Thursday's eight-week high as doubts arise over an upcoming OPEC meeting and a US-China trade deal that's needed to boost oil demand. "Despite the clear trend towards higher prices of late, the market remains conflicted as current crude-specific fundamentals offer signs of support at the same time that macroeconomic concerns weigh heavy," says Robbie Fraser at Schneider Electric. He notes US oil production has been sitting at a record-high 12.8M bpd for two straight weeks, but adds, "while the new high is undoubtedly bearish, confidence is building around a sustained slowdown in US production growth." For the week, WTI falls a marginal 0.1%. (dan.molinski@wsj.com)

Canada's Fertilizer Sector Warns of CN Strike Repercussions -- Market Talk

11:08 ET - Canada's fertilizer producers are the latest Canadian business group demanding that Liberal PM Justin Trudeau intervene immediately to bring an end to a four-day strike at Canadian National Railway. "Decisive action is needed to mitigate the impact of this strike on our sector and the agribusiness sector," Fertilizer Canada says. It warns a strike involving CN's conductors is expected to affect up to C$300M in fertilizer shipments and threaten Canada's reputation as a reliable exporter of the product. Canada's transport and labor ministers said this week the best outcome is for CN and the Teamsters union to resolve their differences through collective bargaining, adding they believe an agreement can be had. Canada's legislature isn't sitting; it's expected to reconvene Dec. 5. (paul.vieira@wsj.com; @paulvieira)

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Futures Slump, Hog Futures Rise -- Market Talk

15:33 ET - Lean hog futures rise 0.3% to 67.65 cents a pound, ending higher for the second session in a row. Cattle futures decline 0.1% to $1.2385. Cattle futures moved on nervousness before the USDA's Cattle on Feed report by those with longer bets, says Mike Zuzolo, chief analyst for Global Commodity Analytics. "Longs essentially said, 'I'm going to get out of the way'" before the report, he says. Zuzolo says given what the longs did with cattle and given a better sentiment on trade, those shorting hog futures covered their bets. (allison.prang@wsj.com; @AllisonPrang)