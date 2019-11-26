Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 11/26
530.25 USc   -0.14%
05:30pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:08pSoybeans, Grain Futures Fall as Investors Await Trade Deal
DJ
11/25GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

0
11/26/2019 | 05:30pm EST

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans, Grain Futures Fall as Investors Await Trade Deal

Soybeans for January delivery fell 0.9% to $8.84 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday, as investors continue to wait for a solid deal between the U.S. and China on trade.

China offered its most positive message in recent weeks about trade talks with the U.S., but it wasn't enough to sway investors. "The reaction of the markets is muted by the length of time that negotiations have been ongoing and stops and starts that the talks have endured over the past year," AgResource said. "CBOT grain traders want to see a nearly signed deal before bullishly reacting." China's Commerce Ministry said Tuesday the two sides had "reached a consensus on properly resolving related issues" after a phone call between the countries' top negotiators.

Corn Hurt By Lackluster Demand, AgriVisor Says -- Market Talk

12:05 ET - Corn prices slip amid a lack of demand and have also been hurt by some incorrect sales reports. "Corn continues to struggle with sparse fresh news and lackluster demand," AgriVisor commodity risk analyst Karl Setzer said, adding the crop was hurt further by incorrect sales reports last week that were said to be sales of corn but ultimately were of soybeans. That being said, Setzer added that "corn is finding support from thoughts the South American crop may be smaller than a year ago." (allison.prang@wsj.com; @AllisonPrang)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

South Africa 2019 Corn Output Seen Down After Drought -- Market Talk

1405 GMT - South Africa's 2019 corn harvest will likely be better than previously thought although overall output will remain 10% lower than last season's crop after drought hurt yields in Africa's top producer, says the government's Crop Estimates Committee. In the final forecast report, the committee notes that South Africa will produce 11.26 million tons of corn, marginally higher than the previous forecast of 11.19 but much lower than last year's 12.51 tons. Lower production of white corn, a regional staple may worsen food shortages across Southern Africa and spur price shocks, as many countries contend with the worst drought in decades. The production forecast for sorghum decreased by 3% to 130,875 tons while output forecast for soybeans remained unchanged at 1.12 million tons. (Nicholas.Bariyo@wsj.com; @Nicholasbariyo)

Argentina Economy Shrinks 1.6% in September

Argentina's economic activity shrank in September after the unexpected strength in a primary election by then presidential candidate, now President-elect Alberto Fernandez sent the peso plunging and discouraged spending by shoppers.

Activity declined a seasonally adjusted 1.6% in the month and contracted 2.1% from a year earlier, according to the monthly estimate released by Argentina's Instituto Nacional de Estadistica y Census, or Indec, on Tuesday. In August Indec reported activity shrank 1% in the month and contracted 3.8% from a year earlier.

THE MARKETS:

Investors Were Too Overexcited About Hog Market -- Market Talk

14:54 ET - Investors got too bullish on the hog market, Central States Commodities president Jason Britt says, and that side of the bet on hogs is probably overloaded. Britt thinks the hog market will improve and China will have to come to the world market, but hogs right now are "suffering a little bit from trade-deal fatigue." Hog futures rose 0.1% and cattle futures rose 0.4% Tuesday. (allison.prang@wsj.com; @AllisonPrang)

