GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Futures Lead Decline in Agricultural Commodities

Corn for March delivery slid 1.3% to $3.73 1/4 a bushel as traders sold futures ahead of first-notice day. Wheat for March delivery lost 0.8% to $5.26 3/4 a bushel. Soybeans for January delivery fell 0.3% to $8.82 a bushel.

Traders liquidated their interest in the December contracts before first-notice day, helping to knock down corn futures, said Dan Cekander, DC Analysis president. Corn and soybeans also turned lower on favorable weather in South America and weakness in the currencies of Brazil and Argentina, which suggest larger crops could be ahead, Mr. Cekander said. Brazilian and Argentine farmers may choose to plant more corn and soybeans, which are priced in U.S. dollars, to take advantage of the currency fluctuations

STORIES OF INTEREST:

America's Cattle Ranchers Are Fighting Back Against Fake Meat

On a rainy September morning, a pair of cattle ranchers browsed the refrigerated meat cases at a Walmart Inc. store in Mandan, N.D., snapping cellphone photos of an unwelcome invader among the shrink-wrapped ground beef: Beyond Meat Inc. patties, made from pea protein and coconut oil. After a separate check at a nearby local supermarket, the ranchers headed to the North Dakota Department of Health. They showed officials the photos and warned of food-safety risks from mixing plant burgers with the traditional beef kind.

Their message: Meatless burgers don't belong on beef's turf.

The impromptu inspection by the ranchers -- one of whom was Kenny Graner, president of the U.S. Cattlemen's Association -- is just one front in a growing war against their plant-based rivals. Cattle ranchers and their allies are pushing regulators to scrutinize alternative meat-makers, recruiting food scientists to test plant-based products for potential health risks, and ramping up countercampaigns to highlight beef's nutritional benefits while comparing their rivals to dog food.

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Futures Rise and Hog Futures Fall -- Market Talk

15:02 ET - Cattle futures end the Wednesday before Thanksgiving in the black, while hog futures sink. "Funds are clearly dressing up their long positions going into the end of the month which is not a surprise considering the position they have built into the cattle during the last 2 1/2 months," Top Third Ag Marketing's Jeff French says, saying the "rally is unprecedented as futures only closed two consecutive days lower once during the month of November." Cattle futures gain 0.8% and hog futures fall 1%. (allison.prang@wsj.com; @AllisonPrang)