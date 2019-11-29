GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Prices Climb, Soybeans Slump -- Market Talk

13:39 ET - Grain futures ended the shorter trading day higher while soybeans slumped Friday. "Holiday thinned volume has sparked a sharp short covering rally in corn/wheat heading into a new month," AgResource said. "Short term, the market shifted its focus away from the oversupplied world market (with no deliveries) to the historically high Midwest basis bids and tightening US summer row crop stocks." USDA export sales data was released Friday morning. Wheat futures increased 2.9%, corn futures rose 2.1%, while soybean futures fell 0.6%. (allison.prang@wsj.com; @AllisonPrang)

Grain Markets Overlook Climate-Change Risks -- Market Talk (Nov. 28)

1609 GMT - The potential impact of climate change on farming isn't priced into grain markets, says JP Morgan's Tracey Allen, despite the far-reaching implications of new weather patterns on food production. "Agricultural markets are completely discounting weather-based production risks," Allen tells Dow Jones Newswires. "It's really quite amazing that the price of corn remains under so much pressure when snow covers parts of the U.S. Midwest." Earlier this year, corn prices rose when extreme spring rainfall delayed planting. But prices have recently dropped - corn is down 3.2% in the fourth quarter -- even as early snowfall and heavy rains have pushed back the harvest. (joe.wallace@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Mexico's President Urges Quick U.S. Ratification of Trade Deal

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has urged U.S. House Democrats to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, a key engine for Mexico's faltering economy, saying his country has met its commitments regarding labor issues.

In a letter sent Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), Mr. Lopez Obrador said Mexico has allocated more funds in next year's budget to implement changes in Mexican labor laws.

Grocery Tech's Star Is a Blind Taste Test -- Heard on the Street

Ocado has earned its place as one of Europe's most-promising technology ventures by signing tie-ups with supermarkets around the world. Its latest deal has got investors excited, but there are few hard numbers to back the soaring share price.

The British company specializes in automated warehouses, where robots can fulfill online grocery orders in one-fifth the time it would take a supermarket worker working manually. Ocado, which has few credible competitors internationally, has sold this technology to supermarkets, including Kroger in the U.S., along with software to make deliveries more efficient. Even grocers that have been slow to offer an online service to shoppers can scale up rapidly after the two-year period it takes to build a typical high-tech warehouse.

On Friday, the company announced its first partnership in Asia. Ocado will build warehouses for Japanese supermarket Aeon, first in the Tokyo region, and potentially a national network covering all of Japan. The British company's stock rose 12% in morning trading.

THE MARKETS:

Hog Prices Rise While Cattle Slips -- Market Talk

14:05 ET - Livestock futures closed mixed, with hog futures up 1.6% and cattle futures down 0.4% in a shorter trading day following the Thanksgiving break. Cattle futures initially traded on news from earlier this week that cash cattle prices were up, but ultimately lost ground Friday, said Trey Wornock, a broker for Amarillo Brokerage. (allison.prang@wsj.com; @AllisonPrang)