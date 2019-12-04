GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybean Futures Rise on U.S.-China Trade Momentum

Soybeans for January delivery gained 0.8% to $8.78 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, on the back of a new report that U.S. and Chinese officials are nearing a conclusion of a partial trade deal. Wheat for March delivery rose 0.4% to $5.27 1/2 a bushel. Corn for March delivery fell 0.7% to $3.78 1/2 a bushel.

The U.S. and China are moving closer to reaching an agreement on a Phase 1 deal, ahead of the next round of tariffs set to go into effect Dec. 15, Bloomberg News reported. Government officials didn't publicly confirm the report. Still, it was enough to boost soybeans in a market desperate for fresh news. "The trade war stuff is getting to be a running joke," said Jason Britt of Central State Commodities.

Campbell's U.S. Soup Sales Dip -- Update

Campbell Soup Co. sold fewer of its namesake products in the U.S. in the latest quarter, wiping out gains in its growing snacks division.

The Camden, N.J.-based food maker said Wednesday that the late timing of this year's Thanksgiving holiday, after the end of its latest quarter, pushed a reliable demand boost outside the period. But Campbell has also lost space for some of its soups on store shelves after years of sales declines. Its U.S. soup sales fell 3% for the quarter.

Campbell's profit declined to $166 million from $194 million a year earlier. But adjusted earnings of 78 cents a share topped analysts' forecast by 7 cents. Some $45 million in cost cuts helped profitability in the quarter.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Cargill Quits LME to Focus Metals Business on Iron Ore, Steel -- Market Talk

1312 ET - Cargill has resigned from the London Metal Exchange, after several challenging years for brokers in industrial metals. The US commodities giant became a Category 2 member of the LME in February 2016, meaning it could buy and sell derivatives such as copper futures by telephone, as well as clearing trades on behalf of clients. Less than four years later, the LME filed a notice on Tuesday saying it had approved Cargill's decision to pull out of the exchange. Cargill confirmed the decision, telling Dow Jones Newswires that it "no longer offers hedging solutions in base metals, with a few exceptions." The company said it would remain active in other metal markets, with a focus on iron ore and steel. (joe.wallace@wsj.com)

Chipotle Introducing New Programs to Assist U.S. Farmers

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) said Wednesday it was introducing new programs to assist U.S. farmers and "help drive the future of farming for younger generations."

The restaurateur said it is introducing three-year contracts "to buy product from farmers under the age of 40 who meet its Food with Integrity standards starting with beef, pork and dairy."

Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods Hungry for a Cut of China's Meat Market -- 2nd Update

Beyond Meat Inc. and Impossible Foods Inc. are considering China as their next big market for plant-based meat products, but local startups aim to leverage their own knowledge of Chinese tastes to gain an edge over the U.S. companies.

China is emerging as an attractive market for alternative-meat makers because purchasing power and meat consumption have grown at a rapid clip in the world's most populous country. In addition, Chinese officials have encouraged meat alternatives amid a deadly swine epidemic that has wiped out as much as half of China's pig population and pushed up pork, beef and poultry prices.

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Futures Finish Down on Profit Taking -- Market Talk

15:14 ET - After a sustained move higher over the course of the past nearly three months, livestock traders may be finally opting to lock in some profits on cattle. After going as high as $1.27 per pound last week, live cattle futures on the CME have eased, dropping 1.2% to $1.24175 per pound. The rally started after a fire eviscerated a Tyson beef plant in Kansas in September, but now with the plant coming back online this month, some traders may see now as a good opportunity to sell. "There's some nice profits to be made on cattle," says Jason Britt of Central State Commodities. Meanwhile, lean hogs on the CME finished 0.1% at 68.425 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)