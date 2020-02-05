GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Futures Gain as Traders Focus on Fundamentals

Wheat for March delivery rose 0.9% to $5.62 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, with traders deciding wheat futures are oversold amid coronavirus concerns. Soybeans for March delivery edged 0.1% higher to $8.80 a bushel. Corn for March delivery fell 0.4% to $3.80 3/4 a bushel.

Speculation that the coronavirus could reduce demand for wheat gave way to fundamental concerns such as the global tightening supply/demand dynamic. "We lost the big pressure with Russia undercutting everything," said Don Roose of U.S. Commodities, noting that supply decreases there and in Australia -- combined with record-low wheat planting in the U.S. -- are likely to eat into world stockpiles.

Unconfirmed reports about potential treatments for coronavirus helped relieve some investor concerns. "Now that it would appear that more patients are being released from Chinese hospitals than admitted and the government has stepped up efforts to contain the virus, the world, and world markets appear a bit more at ease," said Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. Hope that the worst of the virus is past quelled some volatility seen over the past week, allowing battered contracts like soybeans to trend higher.

Performance Food 2Q Adjusted EPS Beats Analyst Views

Performance Food Group Co.'s (PFGC) second-quarter adjusted earnings came in above analysts' estimates.

The food distributor on Wednesday said net sales were $6.07 billion for the quarter, up from $4.62 billion in the year-ago period. FactSet consensus was $6.09 billion.

Net income was $41.2 million, down from $43.1 million a year earlier. The decline was primarily due to a $10.4 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by the $7.5 million increase in operating profit, the company said.

Earnings per share were 39 cents, down from 41 cents.

Grain Export Sales Look to Trend Higher This Week -- Market Talk

12:56 ET - Grain export sales being released by the USDA tomorrow morning are expected to trend higher for the week ended Thursday, according to traders polled by WSJ. Corn exports, in particular, are expected to stay over 1M metric tons this week, with the high-end of estimates placing corn at 1.45M tons for the week. The USDA have reported multiple purchases of corn exports by foreign buyers in the past week, supporting the higher forecasts of traders. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Ethanol Production Kicks Downtrend -- Market Talk

11:21 ET - Ethanol production levels bounced back after two weeks of losing steam, according to EIA data. US ethanol production as of Jan. 31 rose to 1.081M barrels a day, up 52,000 barrels from last week. Additionally, ethanol inventories fell by 770,000 barrels to 23.474M barrels, the EIA says. These results are unexpected for ethanol, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Asia that purportedly hindered export demand for US agricultural products including ethanol. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Grain Traders Hope China Will Offer Duty-Free Import Licenses -- Market Talk

09:11 ET - Despite the coronavirus outbreak in Asia, some traders are hopeful that China will issue duty-free import licenses for US corn as soon as next week, which would signal that the terms of the phase one trade deal are going into action. "US corn is still the cheapest in the world and there is hope that there will be duty-free imports licenses from China in the next two weeks allowing China's phase-one buying to commence on February 1th," says Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage. On Tuesday, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow confirmed that China wanted to delay its purchase obligations due to the virus, but that it would still commence with increased US agricultural buying. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Brazil Soybean, Corn Harvests Hit by Irregular Rains -- Market Talk

0740 ET - Brazil's soybean and corn harvests will be smaller than previously expected because of irregular rains in the southern part of the country, according to Datagro analyst Flávio França Júnior. The soybean crop will reach 122.9 million metric tons in the 2019-2020 growing season, less than Datagro's previous forecast of 126.1 million tons, but still enough to set a new record for production. The area planted with soybeans increased for the 13th consecutive year, Datagro said. The corn crop will be 100.4 million tons, down from the 103 million tons the group had forecast earlier and less than the record 101.7 million tons produced in the 2018-2019 season, according to Datagro. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Hog and Cattle Futures Finish Lower -- Market Talk

15:12 ET - Livestock futures again fail to hold onto early gains and finish the day with losses. Hog prices fall 0.7% to 61.875 cents per pound while live cattle loses 1.2% to $1.19175 per pound. For hogs, demand is still stymied thanks to coronavirus' quelling China's appetite for the meat, at least for the time being. However, other traders consider hog futures oversold, and expect a more prolonged run higher. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)