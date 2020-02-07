GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Futures Rise as Traders See Bargains

Corn for March delivery rose 1.1% to $3.83 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, as traders saw corn as oversold over the past two weeks.

Corn futures staged a rally to cap off the week with a 0.9% gain. Trading was mostly technical, with Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives telling investors "to buy at support ($3.80 per bushel) and sell at resistance ($3.90 per bushel)," in lieu of hard news to move the market.

Xi Assured Trump China Will Meet Obligations Under Deal, Kudlow Says

WASHINGTON -- A top White House economic adviser said Friday Chinese President Xi Jinping has assured President Trump the country would meet its obligations under the recently signed trade deal despite the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow repeated comments made earlier this week that the viral outbreak that has quickly spread across China may delay some purchases of U.S. goods and services negotiated as part of the phase-one trade deal.

USTR: China Deal To Be Enforced Via Tariff Threats -- Market Talk

12:19 ET - President Trump plans to stringently enforce the phase-one trade agreement between the US and China using the threat of increased tariffs, USTR Robert Lighthizer said in a podcast hosted by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue released by the USDA this week. "The President is doing things differently ... because the trade record has been so bad," Lighthizer says. "We kept in a place a substantial amount of tariffs on important goods, which gives us leverage." Because of these lingering tariffs and a dispute process that allows the US to introduce new tariffs, China will follow through on increasing their US agricultural purchases to $36B in 2020. "I think they're going to do it, but if they don't we have an enforcement mechanism to insist on it," Lighthizer says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Brazil Soybean Harvest Boosted by High Productivity -- Market Talk

10:33 ET - Brazilian farmers will grow a record 124.6M metric tons of soybeans in the 2019-2020 season, helped by above-average productivity in the states of Mato Grosso and Goias, according to agricultural consultancy Safras & Mercado. In January Safras had forecast a crop of 123.6M tons, and in the 2018-2019 season Brazil grew 119.3M tons of the oilseeds. The area planted with soybeans in 2019-2020 increased 1.9% from the previous season, while Safras is forecasting an increase of 4.4% in the size of the crop. The harvest, which is progressing more slowly this season than a year ago, is showing higher-than-expected productivity in Mato Grosso, which grows more soybeans than any other Brazilian state. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

Russia Dips Toe Into Iraqi Wheat Market -- Market Talk

10:59 ET - Russian grain officials say they're making offerings to Iraq for the Mideast nation to purchase their wheat--bad news for US wheat exporters that were hoping for less competition to come from markets like Russia this year. "It's a broad part of Russia trying to garner more of the Mideast and North African wheat markets," says Dan Basse of AgResource. The Iraqi market is an important one for US wheat, being the main buyer of US product in the region. Military tensions between the US and Iran earlier this year shook wheat futures on the CBOT as traders fretted about a prolonged conflict preventing US exporters' ability to sell wheat to Iraq. The March wheat contract is up today, however--trading 1.1% higher. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Australia Rains Ease Pressure on Wheat Prices -- Market Talk

08:50 ET - Heavy rain has descended on portions of Australia -- a much-needed change in the dryness that has allowed an unprecedented fire season there to run rampant and destroy millions of acres of land. The development of rains to quench the fires may relax some pressure on world wheat supply -- which is already showing signs of easing as both French and Russian wheat prices have dropped this week. Wheat futures on the CBOT are up 0.1% in pre-market trading, putting them up 0.6% for the week. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Hogs Gain 7.7% in Two Days -- Market Talk

15:32 ET - Lean hog futures continued their rally Friday, closing up 2.1% for the day at 66.25 cents per pound. That makes it 7.7% that the April contract has risen since Thursday, reacting to indications that higher levels of US pork are making their way to Chinese shores. "Futures are still oversold and in my opinion do not have much downside risk at these levels as long as we keep [African swine fever] out of the country," says Jeff French of Top Third Ag Marketing. Meanwhile, cattle futures finished 0.1% higher at $1.198 per pound -- seemingly a floor after the contract declined for nine out of the last 13 sessions. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)