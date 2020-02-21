GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Trump Says He's Prepared to Give More Aid to Farmers Hurt by Trade Conflict

WASHINGTON -- President Trump said the U.S. would consider a third round of aid payments for American farmers who have borne the brunt of retaliation for U.S. tariffs for much of the past two years.

Although the U.S. has said farmers would benefit from its signing of a phase-one trade deal with China and its ratification of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Mr. Trump raised the possibility that new aid payments may be necessary until those deals bear fruit. The USMCA was signed in late January and the China deal didn't take effect until Feb. 14.

USDA's NASS Hoping to Shake Criticism -- Market Talk

10:55 ET - The USDA is hoping to tweak the way it's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) reports data in order to be more accurate following a year filled with questions and complaints among farmers regarding the last planting season. "One of the big lessons (that we learned) is that you can't communicate enough," says Lance Honig of NASS. Honig provided explanations of last year's hiccups in surveying--including the June planting report, which Honig contends was published despite extensive flooding since the document is required by other agencies like the OMB. (Kirk.Maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

India Deal Could Be Huge Benefit For Ethanol, Says McKinney -- Market Talk

11:43 ET - The USDA is projecting ethanol consumption in the US to rise by only 1% this year. However, furthering trade talks with India could lead to opening a strong new market for US ethanol, says USDA Undersecretary Ted McKinney. India is very protectionist, but the country "desperately needs ethanol," McKinney says. Their agricultural needs are not limited to US ethanol, however. "Our view of what they need is a voluminous," says McKinney. President Trump is scheduled to travel to India next week. (Kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Wet Planting Year Expected Again -- Market Talk

10:43 ET - Current projections for spring planting weather in 2020 suggest farmers will get another wet season this year--although whether or not it will rival the record rainfall seen last year remains to be seen. "It's February now, it's still early," says USDA economist Sharon Raszap Skorbiansky. The tough weather prediction is not heavily factored into the USDA's crop outlooks released this morning, Skorbiansky says. (Kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirk.maltais)

Deere's Finance Unit Profit Sinks From Leasing -- Market Talk

0937 ET - Deere reports fiscal 1Q income from its financing business dropped 11% from a year earlier to $137M. The company cited higher losses on the value of leased equipment returned to the company. Deere has been countering declining equipment sales by leasing more equipment to farmers. But in recent quarters Deere has had rising inventories of machines coming off expired leases and write downs in the value of that equipment to reflect lower used market prices. The company says it plans to involve its dealers more in selling equipment or leasing it again to avoid a glut of returned machines after leases expire. Shares rise 6.9% to $177.30. (robert.tita@wsj.com; @bob_tita)

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Futures Fall As Beef Supply Looms Large -- Market Talk

15:29 ET - Live cattle futures on the CME finished 0.8% lower at $1.1825 per pound, fueled largely by an expected short-term pileup of beef in the supply chain. "Carcass weights continue to come in at record heavy weights which is putting more beef in the pipeline," says Jeff French of Top Third Ag Marketing. Lean hog futures, meanwhile, inched 0.2% to 67.025 cents per pound. (Kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)