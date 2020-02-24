GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain Futures Fall as Coronavirus Spreads

Wheat for March delivery fell 2.7% to $5.36 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, as the spreading coronavirus underscored demand issues for U.S. grain.

Virus Rocks Demand: The coronavirus epidemic has already hampered China, a major agricultural importer, in buying U.S. soybeans. The spread of the virus to Italy and Iran has traders concerned that global demand for U.S. grains such as wheat could also slump. "We've got a lot of competition in the world," said Don Roose of U.S. Commodities.

Soybean Export Inspections Down From Expectations -- Market Talk

11:38 ET - Soybean futures on the CBOT fall after export inspections for soybeans total 594,536 metric tons--below estimates of anywhere from 600,000 tons to 1.1M tons, according to Futures International. The amount of soybeans heading to China is also small, totaling only 137,601 tons. On an already-down day for grains, soybeans sink further, down now 2% to $8.73 per bushel. Wheat inspections came in within trader expectations, and corn inspections were at the high end of trader estimates. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Large Sale of Soybeans to Mexico Reported -- Market Talk

09:28 ET - Mexico has purchased 163,290 metric tons of US soybeans for delivery during the 2019/20 marketing year, the USDA reports. News of a large soybean purchase may be helpful in convincing some grains traders to hold off on divesting in the risk-off coronavirus environment of today, especially when combined with the USDA's outlook figures released during its Agricultural Forum last week. "If we take a step back and look at the outlook numbers from Friday, beans have a decent outlook on any problems during the US growing season," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives, who tells investors to "be patient with sales until cooler heads prevail." Soybean futures on the CBOT fell 1.4% overnight. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Trump Tweet May Inflate Planted Acres -- Market Talk

11:14 ET - President Trump's tweet Friday stating that further aid for farmers may be provided by the USDA if needed, may incentivize US farmers to plant even more acres this year, says Richard Feltes of RJO Futures. "Noteworthy that Trump--not Perdue--will make [the] final decision on whether to grant another round of MFP payments--a development that may trigger [an] even larger 2020 acreage," says Feltes. Currently, the USDA is projecting that farmers will plant 94M acres of corn, 85M acres of soybeans, and 45M acres of wheat, says the USDA. Wheat futures are down 2.5%, soybeans are off 2%, and corn is 1.5% lower. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Cattle to Trade With Expanded Limits Tuesday -- Market Talk

16:34 ET - Live cattle futures on the CME will be traded at an expanded limit of 4.5 cents per pound Tuesday, following the limit close down 3 cents per pound early Monday. Cattle futures traded off 2.5% at $1.1525 per pound. With coronavirus spreading globally, managed money firms still have room to close more of their positions on cattle. "Funds still remain long 30,000 fat cattle contracts which gives them plenty of ammunition to sell if they decide to keep selling," says Jeff French of Top Third Ag Marketing. "This sell-off is nothing to do with supply or demand but rather money-flow and money-flow with Trump fundamentals every day of the week." Meanwhile, hog futures closed down 3.6% at 64.625 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)