GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Futures Extend Slide Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Wheat for May delivery fell 0.5% to $5.25 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, responding to mass selling in commodities and equity markets as the spread of the coronavirus threatens to upend economies. The most active contract was down 4.3% for the week.

Ungraceful Exit: Managed money traders have reportedly offloaded a large portion of their wheat contracts, driving futures lower. "The trade will be looking for large specs to have sold net some 28,000 lots of wheat on tonight's [CFTC Commitment of Traders] report," said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital. By comparison, hard red wheat and soft red wheat had a net long position of 72,949 contracts for the week ended Feb. 18, according to the CFTC's last report. In the longer term, a weak wheat price will likely prompt farmers to plant less of it this spring, Mr. Sernatinger said.

Grain Trader Attention Will Shift to 2020/21 Crop in March -- Market Talk

09:26 ET - Even with the coronavirus story front and center in the minds of traders across the board, grains traders have something else to watch for next week. "Once the calendar turns to March, we tend to see a shift in market attention," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "Until now most of the attention in the market has been on old crop production and demand. As we start to approach the spring planting season this shifts to more of a focus on new crop production and demand." This shift in focus may spark a turnaround in grains futures from their current downtrend, says Setzer, with traders adding risk premium to futures in the event of adverse weather rocking farmers trying to plant=-similar to spring 2019. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

USDA To Acquire a Fleet of Alternative-Fueled Vehicles -- Market Talk

1237 ET - The USDA's vehicle fleet -- which the agency uses to do food safety inspections, agricultural research programs and other enforcement tasks, will be growing to include more vehicles that use biofuel. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said that the directive will increase the USDA's annual consumption of E15 -- gasoline blended with 15% ethanol content -- by 9 million gallons, also raising consumption of E85 fuel by 10 million gallons. "Where biofuels are available the USDA fleet is directed to use biofuels," said Perdue in his memo. Ethanol consumption in the US has been a key thing corn growers have been watching for. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Soyoil Biggest Loser in Agriculture Complex in Virus Selloff -- Market Talk

09:18 ET - Going into trading Friday, soyoil on the CBOT is the biggest agricultural loser in the commodities and equities-wide selloff seen this week in reaction to coronavirus. The May soyoil contract has shed 7.7% since the start of the week, trading down 2% at 28.61 cents per pound overnight. The main driver for the loss is the continued liquidation of Malaysian palmoil futures, according to AgResource. The second-biggest loser is cattle, which is down 6.6% this week as coronavirus is expected to sully export demand prospects. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Argentina Farmers Oppose Higher Soybean Export Tax -- Market Talk

1112 ET - Argentine soybean farmers oppose any increase to the tax on exports of the oilseed and its derivatives, and have told the government help increasing output would be a better way to increase revenue, according to Luis Zubizarreta, president of the Argentine Soybean Chain Association. The government announced Wednesday the suspension of the registration of soybean and soybean product exports, and local newspapers reported it was because of a plan to raise the tax on soybean exports to 33% from the current 30%. Producers groups have met with government officials recently to express their opposition to any tax increase, and the officials have told them that nothing has been decided and various options are still being considered, Zubizarreta said. Argentina is the world's third-biggest soybean exporter, after Brazil and the US. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Futures Close Near Limit Down -- Market Talk

15:20 ET - Cattle futures on the CME fall 2.9c a pound, near a limit-down close. Cattle futures were $1.07575 as a result of the selling. It's the lowest cattle has traded since September. Cattle traders say they expect this downward momentum to relax ultimately. "We're deeply, terribly oversold," says Troy Vetterkind of Vetterkind Cattle Brokerage. According to Vetterkind, fundamentals support a cattle price of closer to $1.25 a pound. Meanwhile, hog futures decline 0.4%, dropping to 62.275c. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)