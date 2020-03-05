GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Fall as Coronavirus Spreads

Soybeans for May delivery fell 1.1% to $8.97 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, with traders nervous about the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.

Wall of Worry: Concerns about mounting coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe pulled down both commodities and equity markets Thursday. In grains, soybeans led row crops futures lower, with volumes light "as traders deal with the extreme volatility of world equity markets and the unknown economic impact of coronavirus," said AgResource.

WASDE Expected to Show Higher Grain Stockpiles -- Market Talk

10:41 ET - An uptick in US grain stockpiles for the 2019/20 marketing year is expected in this month's WASDE report from the USDA, according to analysts polled by WSJ. The biggest uptick is expected for US soybeans, which is predicted to rise from 425M bushels to 440M. Wheat is expected to show slight uptick, up to 943M bushels from 940M last month. Corn is expected to drop however, by 7M bushels to 1.885B--corresponding with higher export demand seen for corn this year. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Argentina Soybean Crop Hit by High Temperatures, Scarce Rain -- Market Talk

13:41 ET - A lack of rain and the high temperatures in soybean-growing parts of Argentina in recent days have hurt crops for the 2019-2020 season, according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange. The short-term outlook isn't very positive either, and despite good rains before the past week, which had led the Exchange to raise its crop forecast, the current situation is stressing the crops and means that the 54.5M metric ton forecast has become an upper limit for the current season. The longer the hot, dry weather lasts, the bigger the effect on the crop, the exchange says. Argentina's farmers have finished harvesting work on 29% of the area planted with the crop, according to the exchange. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Weekly Grain Exports Largely Miss Targets -- Market Talk

08:48 ET - Weekly US grain export sales largely missed the expectations provided to The Wall Street Journal by traders, with soybeans coming in under estimates at 345,000 metric tons and corn coming in at the low end of projections at 769,200 tons. Mexico is listed as the leading buyer of exports for both crops in week's report, which covers exports for the period ending Feb. 27. Wheat sales, meanwhile, totaled 542,400 tons, falling within trader expectations. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Dozens of Leafy Green Outbreaks Prompt New Food Safety Plan -- Market Talk

15:45 ET - The FDA will zero in on water used by farmers, shopper card data and whole-genome sequencing as part of an effort this year to improve the safety of leafy greens, the agency says. In an 8-page "action plan" the FDA outlined two rules it would issue to set new standards for water used on produce and enhance the traceability of contaminated food. The plan is a response to the 40 E.coli outbreaks tied to leafy greens between 2009 and 2018, including several linked to romaine lettuce that recently sickened hundreds, led to multiple deaths and caused millions of dollars in losses for the food industry. "That's a lot of outbreaks," says Frank Yiannas, FDA's top food safety official. "The industry must do better." (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

Hemp Suppliers at Odds With Hazy Regulations

Farmers cheered when hemp was legalized nationally for the first time in decades. But more than a year later, differing state regulations and law enforcement's unfamiliarity with the plant are complicating efforts to capitalize on the crop.

Cultivation of the plant -- used to make industrial fiber and the alternative health remedy and food additive cannabidiol, or CBD -- has expanded in recent years and was permitted across the U.S. as part of the 2018 Farm Bill. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in October then set out rules for the licensing and monitoring of hemp.

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Gives Back Weekly Price Gains -- Market Talk

15:11 ET - Cattle futures on the CME give back a sizable portions of gains made this week as coronavirus fears again pressure prices. Futures had recovered on trader appetite for livestock. April live cattle finished the day down 2.4% to $1.08675 per pound. Meanwhile, hog futures finished the day 1.7% higher, to 65.375 cents per pound. For hogs, it's the highest close the contract has had since Feb. 21. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)