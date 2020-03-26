Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 03/26
569 USc   -1.90%
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

03/26/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Futures Wilt After Seven Sunny Sessions

Wheat for May delivery fell 1.9% to $5.69 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, pulling back after seven sessions of gains. Soybeans for May delivery fell 0.1% to $8.80 1/4 a bushel. Corn for May delivery rose 0.1% to $3.48 3/4 a bushel.

Wheat's upward momentum paused, after a strong week that saw prices rally to where they were before the coronavirus pandemic started weighing on markets in late February. "Wheat eased off as the panic fund buying in the front end yesterday failed to materialize again today," said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital.

Coronavirus Containment Measures Disrupting Global Grain Trade, IGC Says

Measures to halt the spread of coronavirus are disrupting the movement of grains and other vital food-stuffs, just as demand for rice and wheat-based products was surging, the International Grains Council said Thursday.

The group also raised its forecast for global grain production, but noted that its estimates were tentative until the full effect of the pandemic was known.

In its monthly report, the IGC upped its forecast for grain production in the 2019-20 season by 3 million metric tons to 2.175 billion tons. That was higher than the 2.139 billion tons produced in 2018-19.

Mondelez Strikes Deal Permitting $1.75 Billion in Borrowing

Mondelez International Inc. said Thursday it struck a deal with a group of lenders that would allow the company to borrow up to $1.75 billion from them.

Companies have been working to support their cash positions in light of the rapid spread of the coronavirus in countries around the world, and the effect the pandemic has had on economic activity.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Cargill to Skip 3Q Earnings Release -- Market Talk

13:01 ET - Agricultural giant Cargill will skip its 3Q earnings release, scheduled for March 31, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Our eye is on making the right day-to-day decisions to keep the food system moving during the pandemic-and looking to the future to ensure the food system stays viable around the world," a spokeswoman says. Privately held Cargill doesn't have the reporting obligations of a public company, but for years has released quarterly profit and revenue figures along with a snapshot of its business performance. The company still plans to update bondholders on its performance. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Beyond Meat Down 4.8%; Goldman Cuts Rating and Price Target

Beyond Meat Inc. shares recently traded down 4.8% to $69.47.

On Thursday, Goldman Sachs cut its recommendation to sell from neutral and lowered its price target to $39 from $129.

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Finish Limit Down -- Market Talk

15:15 ET - Hog futures on the CME finish trading limit down by 3 cents a pound, or 4.2%, at 68.75c. Supplies of hogs in the US are still high, making export demand a key component in boosting prices--one that wasn't overwhelmingly positive in today's export sales report from the USDA. "Based on what analysts are expecting, it appears that we should be looking for weekly slaughter during the summer to be above 2.4 million head," Steiner Consulting says. "While lower that what we are seeing now, these are some big numbers for the time of year and export demand remains critical." Meanwhile, cattle futures fall 2.9% to 93.55c. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.07% 348.75 End-of-day quote.-10.44%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.90% 569 End-of-day quote.0.49%
