GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

Wheat and Rice Prices Surge in Coronavirus Lockdown

Consumers are loading up on pasta, rice and bread. Farm supply lines are disrupted. Countries are restricting agricultural exports.

The result: Prices of wheat and rice, two of the world's staple grains, are rising sharply. Difficulties moving grain within countries and across borders, coupled with frenzied buying, could exacerbate the impact of the pandemic on the global food market.

The price of wheat futures trading in Chicago, the global benchmark, has risen 15% since mid-March and reached as high as $5.72 a bushel Monday, bucking the coronavirus-induced economic downturn that has hurt most commodity markets. European prices also jumped as quarantine measures in France, one of the world's biggest wheat producers and a hotspot for coronavirus infections, made it difficult to transport grain.

Corn Sinks as Oil Tumbles Again

Corn for May delivery fell 1.4% to $3.41 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, following oil down as crude prices hit an 18-year low.

Crude Corn Connection: The tight link between oil and corn futures continues, with WTI light sweet crude oil futures down 6.2% Monday, to just above $20 per barrel and corn futures falling. Plunging oil is bad news for ethanol producers' margins - forcing more ethanol makers to halt production in turn crimping corn demand.

Kazakhstan Switches to Wheat Quota Instead of Ban -- Market Talk

13:16 ET - Kazakhstan has lifted its export ban on wheat flour, instead opting to institute quotas on wheat and wheat-product exports, according to reports. The country's agricultural ministry has yet to provide any details on what the quota would entail. However, this indicates to grains traders that the global supply picture may not be as dire as previously expected in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. "Millers there insist wheat stocks are more than adequate," AgResource says. Kazakhstan is projected to produce 11.5M metric tons of wheat this year. Wheat futures on the CBOT are down 0.7%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Brazil Soybean Harvest 3/4 Finished, Dry Weather Still a Problem -- Market Talk

10:13 ET - Brazilian farmers had finished harvesting work on 76% of the area planted with the soybean crop as of March 26, according to agricultural consultant AgRural. That's ahead of the five-year average for the date, the group said. Dry weather in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul has allowed harvesting there to advance, but has also hit output, and the state's farmers aren't expecting productivity to recover this season, AgRural said. With soybean harvesting completed in many areas, farmers have already started planting their winter crop of corn, and dry weather in the states of Mato Grosso do Sul, Parana and Sao Paulo is a concern, the consultancy said. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

Grain Traders Tentative Ahead of USDA Stocks and Planting Reports -- Market Talk

09:16 ET - Grains traders are tentatively awaiting Tuesday's reports from the USDA -- with both grains stocks and planting intentions reports scheduled to be released at noon tomorrow. "The general attitude is that the planting numbers will not come in far from the Outlook Forum numbers," says Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital. "The stocks in all positions is only important for corn, and we haven't had a bullish stocks number since Sonny Perdue has taken over as Ag Secretary." In general, corn production is expected to be higher this year -- with acreage projected around 94 million acres in 2020 by the USDA. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Big Supplies Weigh Down Livestock Futures -- Market Talk

15:51 ET - Livestock futures on CME finished the day lower, with hog futures leading the way with a 7% decline to 59.775 cents a pound. Live cattle futures fall 0.4% to 89.075c. A large supply of both pork and beef in the US is the primary factor weighing down livestock futures today. "Bottom line is we have a lot of pork (and beef too) coming to the market and we need demand," Craig Turner of Daniels Trading says. "We have seen strong demand lately in the US but we also need export demand to help balance out the increase in supplies. With the world on lockdown it could take some time to ramp up exports again." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)