Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 03/30
569.5 USc   -0.31%
05:46pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:03pCorn Sinks as Oil Tumbles Again
DJ
03/27GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Wheat and Rice Prices Surge in Coronavirus Lockdown

Consumers are loading up on pasta, rice and bread. Farm supply lines are disrupted. Countries are restricting agricultural exports.

The result: Prices of wheat and rice, two of the world's staple grains, are rising sharply. Difficulties moving grain within countries and across borders, coupled with frenzied buying, could exacerbate the impact of the pandemic on the global food market.

The price of wheat futures trading in Chicago, the global benchmark, has risen 15% since mid-March and reached as high as $5.72 a bushel Monday, bucking the coronavirus-induced economic downturn that has hurt most commodity markets. European prices also jumped as quarantine measures in France, one of the world's biggest wheat producers and a hotspot for coronavirus infections, made it difficult to transport grain.

Corn Sinks as Oil Tumbles Again

Corn for May delivery fell 1.4% to $3.41 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, following oil down as crude prices hit an 18-year low.

Crude Corn Connection: The tight link between oil and corn futures continues, with WTI light sweet crude oil futures down 6.2% Monday, to just above $20 per barrel and corn futures falling. Plunging oil is bad news for ethanol producers' margins - forcing more ethanol makers to halt production in turn crimping corn demand.

Kazakhstan Switches to Wheat Quota Instead of Ban -- Market Talk

13:16 ET - Kazakhstan has lifted its export ban on wheat flour, instead opting to institute quotas on wheat and wheat-product exports, according to reports. The country's agricultural ministry has yet to provide any details on what the quota would entail. However, this indicates to grains traders that the global supply picture may not be as dire as previously expected in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. "Millers there insist wheat stocks are more than adequate," AgResource says. Kazakhstan is projected to produce 11.5M metric tons of wheat this year. Wheat futures on the CBOT are down 0.7%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Brazil Soybean Harvest 3/4 Finished, Dry Weather Still a Problem -- Market Talk

10:13 ET - Brazilian farmers had finished harvesting work on 76% of the area planted with the soybean crop as of March 26, according to agricultural consultant AgRural. That's ahead of the five-year average for the date, the group said. Dry weather in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul has allowed harvesting there to advance, but has also hit output, and the state's farmers aren't expecting productivity to recover this season, AgRural said. With soybean harvesting completed in many areas, farmers have already started planting their winter crop of corn, and dry weather in the states of Mato Grosso do Sul, Parana and Sao Paulo is a concern, the consultancy said. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

Grain Traders Tentative Ahead of USDA Stocks and Planting Reports -- Market Talk

09:16 ET - Grains traders are tentatively awaiting Tuesday's reports from the USDA -- with both grains stocks and planting intentions reports scheduled to be released at noon tomorrow. "The general attitude is that the planting numbers will not come in far from the Outlook Forum numbers," says Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital. "The stocks in all positions is only important for corn, and we haven't had a bullish stocks number since Sonny Perdue has taken over as Ag Secretary." In general, corn production is expected to be higher this year -- with acreage projected around 94 million acres in 2020 by the USDA. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Big Supplies Weigh Down Livestock Futures -- Market Talk

15:51 ET - Livestock futures on CME finished the day lower, with hog futures leading the way with a 7% decline to 59.775 cents a pound. Live cattle futures fall 0.4% to 89.075c. A large supply of both pork and beef in the US is the primary factor weighing down livestock futures today. "Bottom line is we have a lot of pork (and beef too) coming to the market and we need demand," Craig Turner of Daniels Trading says. "We have seen strong demand lately in the US but we also need export demand to help balance out the increase in supplies. With the world on lockdown it could take some time to ramp up exports again." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.37% 341.25 End-of-day quote.-10.06%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.31% 569.5 End-of-day quote.1.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
05:46pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:03pCorn Sinks as Oil Tumbles Again
DJ
03/27GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/27Corn Futures Fall on Bleak Ethanol Prospects
DJ
03/26GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/26Wheat Futures Wilt After Seven Sunny Sessions
DJ
03/25GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/25Wheat Futures Rise on Foreign Supply Bottlenecks
DJ
03/25Food Manufacturers Raise Factory Pay
DJ
03/24GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group