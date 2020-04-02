GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Drops on Weak Exports

Wheat for May delivery fell 1.5% to $5.41 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday after the USDA reporting extremely low old crop export sales. Soybeans for May delivery fell 0.5% to $8.58 3/4 a bushel. Corn for May delivery fell 0.4% to $3.33 1/2 a bushel.

Bad signs for U.S. wheat globally helped push prices down Thursday, traders said. The first omen was a weak export sales report from the USDA this morning, showing only 72,900 metric tons of old crop selling for the week ending March 26. "It was terrible," said Alendale's Rich Nelson. "This one really stuck out." Also weighing on wheat were reports of cancelled tenders by Egypt, and a general correction from momentum brought on by the sudden surge in demand for wheat flour in the wake of coronavirus. "The market is in the process of correcting the overbought condition," said RJO Futures.

Brinker Withdraws FY20 Guidance, Suspends Dividend >EAT

Brinker International Inc. said Thursday it is withdrawing its financial guidance for fiscal 2020 and suspending its quarterly dividend as a result of conditions arising from Covid-19.

The restaurant company said its Chili's and Maggiano's restaurants are operating in an off-premise-only model, and off-premise sales have more than doubled year-over-year.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Argentina Soybean Crop Reduced By Lack of Early March Rains -- Market Talk

15:03 ET - Argentina will produce a soybean crop of 49.5M metric tons this year, according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, less than the 52M tons the Exchange had forecast earlier this year. A lack of rain at the start of March hit productivity in many areas, according to the Exchange. The country's soybean harvest continued, with work on 8.1% of the area planted already finished, the Exchange said. Harvesting work was interrupted in many areas by rain. Transport of soybeans to storage facilities and ports for export was complicated last week by some towns closing their roads to trucks to try to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, but pressure from federal and state authorities has reopened most of the roads, according to producers. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Close Day Limit Down on Coronavirus Worries -- Market Talk

14:40 ET - Both live cattle and lean hogs on the CME finish limit down for the second consecutive day. Hog and cattle limits were expanded today and will remain at the expanded 4.5 cents per pound limit Friday. "The meat markets remain under heavy selling pressure due to the recent sharp drop in product prices as domestic demand falls due to coronavirus," says Arlan Suderman of INTL FCStone. Lean hogs finished the day down 7.9% to 52.825 cents per pound, while live cattle dropped 5.1% to 83.075 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)