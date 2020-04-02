Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 04/02
541.75 USc   -1.54%
05:50pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:15pWheat Drops on Weak Exports
DJ
08:15aSUBSCRIBERS : Corn, Soybeans, Nasdaq Technical Analysis Not Available
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Drops on Weak Exports

Wheat for May delivery fell 1.5% to $5.41 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday after the USDA reporting extremely low old crop export sales. Soybeans for May delivery fell 0.5% to $8.58 3/4 a bushel. Corn for May delivery fell 0.4% to $3.33 1/2 a bushel.

Bad signs for U.S. wheat globally helped push prices down Thursday, traders said. The first omen was a weak export sales report from the USDA this morning, showing only 72,900 metric tons of old crop selling for the week ending March 26. "It was terrible," said Alendale's Rich Nelson. "This one really stuck out." Also weighing on wheat were reports of cancelled tenders by Egypt, and a general correction from momentum brought on by the sudden surge in demand for wheat flour in the wake of coronavirus. "The market is in the process of correcting the overbought condition," said RJO Futures.

Brinker Withdraws FY20 Guidance, Suspends Dividend >EAT

Brinker International Inc. said Thursday it is withdrawing its financial guidance for fiscal 2020 and suspending its quarterly dividend as a result of conditions arising from Covid-19.

The restaurant company said its Chili's and Maggiano's restaurants are operating in an off-premise-only model, and off-premise sales have more than doubled year-over-year.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Argentina Soybean Crop Reduced By Lack of Early March Rains -- Market Talk

15:03 ET - Argentina will produce a soybean crop of 49.5M metric tons this year, according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, less than the 52M tons the Exchange had forecast earlier this year. A lack of rain at the start of March hit productivity in many areas, according to the Exchange. The country's soybean harvest continued, with work on 8.1% of the area planted already finished, the Exchange said. Harvesting work was interrupted in many areas by rain. Transport of soybeans to storage facilities and ports for export was complicated last week by some towns closing their roads to trucks to try to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, but pressure from federal and state authorities has reopened most of the roads, according to producers. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Close Day Limit Down on Coronavirus Worries -- Market Talk

14:40 ET - Both live cattle and lean hogs on the CME finish limit down for the second consecutive day. Hog and cattle limits were expanded today and will remain at the expanded 4.5 cents per pound limit Friday. "The meat markets remain under heavy selling pressure due to the recent sharp drop in product prices as domestic demand falls due to coronavirus," says Arlan Suderman of INTL FCStone. Lean hogs finished the day down 7.9% to 52.825 cents per pound, while live cattle dropped 5.1% to 83.075 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.37% 333.5 End-of-day quote.-12.12%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.54% 541.75 End-of-day quote.1.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
05:50pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:15pWheat Drops on Weak Exports
DJ
08:15aSUBSCRIBERS : Corn, Soybeans, Nasdaq Technical Analysis Not Available
DJ
04/01GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04/01Wheat Falls as Consumer Stockpiling Eases
DJ
04/01SUBSCRIBERS : Corn, Soybeans, Nasdaq Technical Analysis Not Available
DJ
03/31GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/31Soybeans Rise as Bullish Supply-and-Demand Case Develops
DJ
03/31USDA PROSPECTIVE PLANTINGS : U.S. Durum/Spring Wheat-Mar 31
DJ
03/31USDA PROSPECTIVE PLANTINGS : U.S. Winter Wheat-Mar 31
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (F
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group