GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Futures Jump as Virus-Stricken Nations Seek Food Security

Wheat for May delivery rose 1.2% to $5.55 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, as major wheat exporters like Brazil and Russia take measures to ensure the availability of the grain domestically.

Countries seeking to stockpile wheat as they respond to the coronavirus pandemic buoyed traders hoping for demand for U.S. wheat. In addition to Russia instituting a quota on wheat exports last week, Egypt has stepped up buying, and Brazil is possibly dropping its 10% import tariff on grains, Karl Setzer of Agrivisor said.

Ethiopia Wheat Prospects Improve But Slump Fears Persist -- Market Talk

17:00 GMT - Ethiopia's wheat output will likely hit a record 5M tons during the 2020-21 season aided by good weather and timely distribution of inputs across Africa's No.1 producer of the grain, says the US Department of Agriculture's bureau in Addis Ababa. Corn output could reach 8.6M tons, from 8.5M tons, but the recent infestation of desert locusts remains a potential challenge for Ethiopia's grain production. Wheat imports will likely slow to 1.6M from 1.7M tons last season, but consumption is rising and may rise 3% to reach 6.7M tons next season driven by rapid urbanization, high population growth amid shifting food habits away from traditional foods. (Nicholas.Bariyo@wsj.com;@Nicholasbariyo)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Ethanol Plants Turn To Hand Sanitizer to Alleviate Shortages -- Market Talk

14:16 ET - Illinois-based ethanol plant Big River Resources is switching production over to hand sanitizer instead of ethanol -- with the facility in Galva, Ill., expected to produce over 100,000 gallons of hand sanitizer per month in lieu of ethanol. While this is supportive of corn consumption at this plant, traders are skeptical this shift will result in a sizable dent to the demand for corn from ethanol production overall. "I'm skeptical that America needs that much hand sanitizer to keep very many of these plants going focused on that sector," says Arlan Suderman of INTL FCStone. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

17:00 GMT - Ethiopia's wheat output will likely hit a record 5M tons during the 2020-21 season aided by good weather and timely distribution of inputs across Africa's No.1 producer of the grain, says the US Department of Agriculture's bureau in Addis Ababa. Corn output could reach 8.6M tons, from 8.5M tons, but the recent infestation of desert locusts remains a potential challenge for Ethiopia's grain production. Wheat imports will likely slow to 1.6M from 1.7M tons last season, but consumption is rising and may rise 3% to reach 6.7M tons next season driven by rapid urbanization, high population growth amid shifting food habits away from traditional foods. (Nicholas.Bariyo@wsj.com;@Nicholasbariyo)

Corn Futures Down For Seventh Consecutive Session -- Market Talk

10:41 ET - Corn futures on the CBOT are down again, the seventh consecutive session that corn futures have traded lower. "This morning the corn market is trading lower following the weakness in the crude oil market and ignoring the strength in the wheat and equity markets," says Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage. WTI sweet light crude prices are down over 5% -- and corn has been following oil as ethanol margins are weak, hurting domestic demand for US corn. May corn futures are down 0.9% in trading this morning. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Turn Higher After Streak of Limit Down Closes -- Market Talk

15:32 ET - After closing limit down for three consecutive days last week, hog futures on the CME turned a corner Monday -- rising 2.7% to 49.65 cents per pound. This is after the hog contract fell 25% last week. Even so, today's turnaround doesn't mean that hog futures will end the week tracking positive. "The export pace is very strong but the US demand situation is the biggest concern," says RJO Futures. Meanwhile, cattle futures fell 0.7% to 80.3 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)