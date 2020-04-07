GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Clips Seven-Session Slide

Corn for May delivery rose 1.1% to $3.31 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesdad with managed money investors opting to cash in short positions in corn ahead of Thursday's WASDE report.

Soybeans for May delivery fell 0.1% to $8.54 3/4 a bushel.

Wheat for May delivery fell 1.2% to $5.49 1/4 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Farmer Sentiment Dives on Coronavirus Concerns -- Market Talk

16:10 ET - Coronavirus pandemic concerns have farmers on edge according to the Ag Economy Barometer. The survey, which is jointly conducted by the CME Group and Purdue University, shows farmer positivity plummeting 28% from a month ago, when the barometer reached an all-time high as farmers celebrated the signing of a trade deal with China and the resumption of exports there. The barometer is now at its lowest level since Sept. 2019, when farmers grappled with weak commodity prices and heightened tension with China. "While originally it was thought that the coronavirus effect would be limited to trade with China, now it appears producers are bracing for challenging financial times leading into the 2020 planting season," says James Mintert, director of Purdue University's Center for Commercial Agriculture. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Grains Traders Cut Risk Ahead of Planting Season -- Market Talk

13:50 ET - Managed money funds are cutting their risk ahead of both the release of the USDA's monthly WASDE report on Thursday as well as planting season as a whole, covering short positions in CBOT corn and soybeans while cutting long positions in wheat, says AgResource. "Traders do not want to chase strength or weakness until Midwest corn/soy seed is planted in abundance. Choppiness appears to be this week's price trend," says the firm. In trading Tuesday, corn futures are up 1.3% and soybeans rise 0.1%, while wheat futures are down 1.2%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

WASDE Expected to Loom Large Over Prices Next Week -- Market Talk

12:09 ET - With the USDA releasing its monthly WASDE report Thursday, many grain traders are expecting the factors moving grains futures on a day-to-day basis to shift off coronavirus-related news and more onto supply and demand fundamentals in 2020/21. "A major report looms large for Thursday and that will be the key for prices all next week," says Jerry Welch of Midwest Market Solutions. Analysts polled by WSJ this week expect grain stockpiles in the US to rise, while South American crop production declines--making April's report a mixed bag. CBOT corn up 1.8% Tuesday, while soybeans climb 0.4% and wheat is down 1.5%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Poet Confirms Idling of Three Ethanol Plants -- Market Talk

11:17 ET - Ethanol producer Poet says that it will idle production at its bioprocessing facilities in Chancellor, S.D., Ashton, Iowa, and Coon Rapids, Iowa, and delay the start-up of its new plant in Shelbyville, Ind. in reaction to the effect coronavirus has had on producer margins and consumer demand. The stoppages are expected to reduce corn demand by 110M bushels and reduce ethanol production by 330M gallons, the company says Tuesday. "Plummeting fuel demand amid the coronavirus pandemic has overwhelmed markets already suffering from continued trade barriers, a foreign price war over oil and regulatory uncertainty here at home," says Poet CEO Jeff Broin. A steep drop in oil prices has made ethanol unprofitable for producers, leading to a rash of closures across the country. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

US Soybean Exports Having Tough Time: Commerzbank -- Market Talk

0927 GMT - U.S. soybean exports are having a tough time due to meagre purchases by China and fierce competition from Brazil, and now the coronavirus, says Commerzbank in a note. It says that U.S. soybean exports may have been up by 13% in the first half of the year to 30.5 million metric tons on-year it still remains around 25% below what the U.S. exported on average between 2014 and 2018. (lucy.craymer@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Close Out Day Limit Up -- Market Talk

15:18 ET - In another turn for volatile livestock futures, both lean-hog futures and live-cattle futures on the CME finish limit up, with cattle rising 5.6% to 84.8 cents a pound and hogs rising 6% to 52.65c. This comes after hog futures dropped 25% last week, and cattle futures 10%. Indications that new cases of coronavirus are starting to come down in the US helped fuel both equities and livestock today, with hopes of food service reopening at the end of the month being the main factor for livestock futures. However, both New York and New Jersey reported their highest daily coronavirus death tolls today, likely pumping the brakes on livestock enthusiasm in tomorrow's session. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)